Liam Nolan was playing in his fifth varsity game of the season.
The Davenport Assumption freshman had battled leg and foot injuries most of this season and just recently started to make contributions for the Knights.
His biggest one to date came Saturday, as he scored the game-winning goal in the 90th minute for Assumption, sending the Knights to the Class 1A state tournament with a 2-1 win over Dubuque Wahlert in the substate final on Saturday at the St. Vincent Athletic Center.
The goal was Nolan's first of the varsity season as the Knights (12-8) advance to take on Gilbert at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday in a state quarterfinal in Des Moines.
On an energy-sapping day with temperatures in the 90s, Assumption seemed to be holding on for dear life against a Wahlert squad that had all the momentum in the second half after tying the game at 1-1 in the 73rd minute.
But in the final minute of the first overtime, Knights senior Trent Fitzpatrick was able to flick an out-of-bounds pass toward the top of the penalty area. Nolan read the pass well and was able to out-muscle the Wahlert defender just outside the penalty area. He took three dribbles toward the goal on an angle and was able to fire a shot toward the far right post while falling down. Wahlert keeper Cameron Haugen made a diving attempt but just missed the ball, which sneaked inside the woodwork.
Nolan was quickly dog-piled by his celebrating teammates and barely had caught his breath for the post-game interviews.
"It's just a great feeling. ... I don't even know ... I am just glad that our season did not end. We worked so hard to get this far. It's amazing," Nolan said.
Nolan said he wanted to get an attempt on goal after Fitzpatrick's clever pass sent the ball past a pack of players in the middle of the field. Fitzpatrick's pass left Nolan in a one-on-one situation with one defender and the goalie. He said was not even sure that the shot had a chance at first as he was falling down with his momentum going in the opposite direction.
"It was a great look by Trent," Nolan said. "I wanted to get something out of the play because we had struggled to get shots in the second half."
Knights coach Greg Zeller said he could see the shot from a better angle from Assumption's bench and said the attempt actually had spin on in that made it dive at the last second away from Haugen before settling into the back of the net.
Zeller added that Nolan deserved to have some good fortune after missing the first six weeks of the season with a stress fracture. But even after that healed, Nolan had to deal with plantar fasciitis as well.
"We had him play in a junior varsity game and then a sophomore game before we gave him his varsity shirt four games ago," Zeller said. "We know what he is capable of, but he just had to get healthy."
Assumption went up 1-0 in the 33rd minute after Fitzpatrick had wreaked havoc near the Golden Eagles' goal, forcing Haugen into an illegal back pass. An indirect kick was awarded to the Knights, and Sam Moore was able to convert a shot from just 10 yards out after a quick touch by Jon Bassier.
But from there, the Golden Eagles (9-9) seemed to take it to the Knights. In the final 47 minutes of regulation, Wahlert outshot the hosts, 9-2. Assumption keeper Gaige Ash made six of his seven saves during that same time frame.
The pressure finally paid off for the visitors when Zach Berning got a free run at Ash after a good pass out of the midfield. Berning was barely challenged by the Knights' defense as he put a high shot over Ash's head from 8 yards out to tie the game at 1-1.
"(Wahlert) outplayed us in the second half, no question," Fitzpatrick said. "But heading into overtime, we dug down deep and said we are not going to end our season this way. It was a great goal by Liam."
When asked how a team with eight losses on the season might come home with a state championship trophy, Fitzpatrick said the answer was simple.
"Those eight losses helped prepare us for this chance," he said. "We played a very tough schedule. Wahlert played a tough schedule and is a very tough team. Because of those experiences, we are going to be ready for anyone."