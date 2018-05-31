Dawson Gamble had just one career goal entering the state tournament.
He picked the perfect time to double it.
Gamble headed in a corner from Ian Silva in the 67th minute, lifting Bettendorf to a 1-0 win over Iowa City High on Thursday in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
The Bulldogs play Ankeny today at 5:05 p.m., back in the semifinals after finishing third last season.
Bettendorf is the highest seed remaining after a day that saw three of the top four seeds go down, including top-ranked West Des Moines Valley.
"You always dream of putting that game-winning goal in," Gamble said. "One of our assistants Nick Myers kept saying, 'Who's going to be the hero?' That mindset was in the back of everyone's minds, and it kind of motivated me to get up there and get the ball."
The goal carried extra meaning as Gamble's sister, Kenzie, is currently battling stage 3 ovarian cancer, and this state tournament is something the team has been fighting all season to get to for her.
"It's incredible. She wasn't able to make it today, but she was FaceTiming with my mom," Gamble said. "She'll really love that, and we love giving her the opportunity to come watch us tomorrow."
Last year, the Bulldogs reached this stage thanks to a stout defense that allowed just five goals in the regular season.
After the graduation of some key players, there have been some growing pains as the Bulldogs have allowed 16 goals this year, but the defense played its best game of the year when it had to, withstanding wave after wave from the Little Hawks (16-5).
"Iowa City High is so clinical, and I thought they had us, but you know what? You fight for 80 minutes and good things happen," head coach Ben Pennington said. "Sometimes you've got to be a little bit lucky, but these seniors played their butts off and I'm very proud of them."
Bettendorf (15-2) didn't muster much offense, but the little bit it could made the difference. Dustin Harris forced City High keeper Wilfried Kadohou to make an acrobatic save, punching the ball over the goal and setting up the corner, one of just two on the day for the Bulldogs.
Gamble capitalized.
"Corners are what we work on over and over again," Gamble said. "We put one away."
Perhaps the biggest plays came from junior goalkeeper Micah Poole and senior defender Brandt Mueller. Poole made 10 saves in the game, including some acrobatic saves on tough Little Hawk shots.
And when Poole couldn't get to a ball in the first half, Mueller was there on the back post to help his keeper keep the sheet clean.
"We knew they were going to dominate the game in possession and passing so we just had to come up with some big saves," Poole said. "Our defense played really well, we had some big tackles at the last second, it was amazing."
The Bulldogs have now avenged their only two losses this year, beating Pleasant Valley in the substate final and winning the rematch with Iowa City High after losing to the Little Hawks 3-0 back in April.
"I've been telling people at grad parties that we've lost twice this year, we avenged PV and we're on our redemption tour and Iowa City's next," Mueller said. "Well, check that off because now we've beat the two teams that have beaten us, and we feel like we can beat anybody."