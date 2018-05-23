Bettendorf’s offense kept knocking at the door, and the Davenport West defense kept it closed.
Eight corner kicks and five shots on goal gave the Bulldogs plenty of chances to bury one, but inside the 10-yard box, West didn’t allow a goal.
Dustin Harris had enough of it.
The senior forward erupted for a hat trick that kickstarted Class 3A third-ranked Bettendorf to a 3-0 substate semifinal triumph over the Falcons Wednesday night at TouVelle Stadium.
“It’s always frustrating when you don’t put one in as early as you want to,” Harris said. “Once I scored, we kind of settled in there.”
Coupled with Pleasant Valley’s 3-2 victory over Davenport Central, the Bulldogs will look to avenge one of their two losses Saturday afternoon back at TouVelle.
The rematch is on.
“We got a big one,” Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. “It’s a game for a shot at state so you’ve got to put the rivalry aside. It was a good game the last time around so it’ll be a good game again.”
While the Falcons were keeping it scoreless, Harris kept his foot on the gas.
Racing down the left sideline, Ian Silva delivered a ball right in front of the Bulldogs' (13-2) leading scorer, who kept his speed while moving in the midfield and laced one past West netminder Dalton Carstens in the 29th minute.
“I cut back to beat the defender and put it in with my right,” Harris said.
That lone goal was part of an offensive onslaught that included 13 shots (seven on goal) and nine corner kicks in the first 40 minutes.
It was pleasing to the eye of Pennington.
“We had to go wide,” he said. “Our corner kicks and our serves had some quality, and I felt pretty good about that.”
And while the Bettendorf defense continued its stellar play, posting a shutout for the first time in a month, Harris wasn’t done.
Zach Elias had a free kick from nearly midfield that found the head of Harris for the second goal in the 55th minute. After missing a penalty kick, a fortunate bounce to the left leg of Harris in the 73rd minute capped off his night.
His 20 goals on the year ranks fourth in Class 3A.
For West (8-10), they increased their win total by five, and with just two seniors on the roster, head coach Jon Sandoval sees this as a successful season.
“I think the boys would agree with me that realistically we should be anywhere between 12-6 and 11-6,” he said. “While it was a huge step forward, there’s more work to be done.”
PV beat their conference rivals 2-1 in the first meeting of the year. With a spot at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on the line, Bettendorf isn’t taking Saturday’s match lightly.
“It’s a redemption game for sure,” Harris said. “Everybody wants to win that one. We’ve been getting confidence and right now we’re rolling on all cylinders, and we want to roll in on Saturday and take care of business.”