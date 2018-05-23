Some might say that the winning goal scored by the Pleasant Valley boys soccer team against Davenport Central on Wednesday night was lucky.
But luck was just the product of the hustle and hard work that Spartans sophomore Jacob Holland put in to set up the Spartans in the first place.
Holland's effort, and good fortune, resulted in him getting credit for the winning goal as Pleasant Valley defeated the Blue Devils, 3-2, in a Class 3A substate semifinal at Spartans Stadium.
Pleasant Valley (11-3) advances to face Bettendorf at noon on Saturday for the substate championship at TouVelle Stadium.
In the 70th minute with the game tied at 2-2, Holland was chasing after a loose ball near the top of the penalty area. He beat the Central defender to the ball and was set up for an attempt from roughly 15 yards out. Central keeper Ben Krogman came off his line and made a deflected save on Holland's attempt.
The ball squirted back out another 10 yards past Holland, who was still on the ground after sliding to take his shot. Pleasant Valley junior Isaac Ward recovered the rebound and was in good position to take another attempt.
Ward took a hard, low ground shot toward the goal from roughly 25 yards out. But Holland, who was still on the ground and on his stomach, tried to roll out of the way of the shot. Instead, Ward's attempt hit the bottom of Holland's right cleat and started to take a wicked bouncing spin after the deflection.
The shot was on target, and the weird deflection got past Krogman, who was still off his line in the penalty area.
A Central defender scrambled to try and clear the bouncing shot, but his flailing last attempt did not make contact and the ball rolled in. Ward thought he had the game-winner and actually took off his shirt in celebration, for which he also received a yellow card.
But when Holland turned and saw the ball in the net, he did not care how it got there.
"It was a crazy play but just a great feeling," Holland said.
Ward, who had to sit out the next five minutes for the yellow card, also did not care about the consequences.
"It was completely worth it," Ward said. "This was something we wanted really bad. Everyone played really hard, and we were able to get the victory."
That was not the only time that Holland's hustle resulted in a goal for the Spartans. In the 26th minute, Holland was sprung free by a good pass out of the midfield from Brennan Sarver. Holland sprinted down the left side, side-by-side with the Central defender for 25 yards.
His effort again forced Krogman to come off his line to make another save on Holland's shot from 10 yards out. The deflected save rolled toward the back post, and Sarver, who was following the play, was able to get his foot on the rebound to put the home team up 1-0.
"I think Jacob's work rate and his effort typified this group of boys," PV coach Wayne Ward said. "You go 2-0 up then you go back to 2-2, you could have gone the other way, but the effort and the will and desire to win made the difference. This was typified by Jacob Holland tonight. That is what this program is all about."
The Spartans went up 2-0 early in the second half when Caleb Stivers headed in a corner kick from Anthony Pena.
But the Blue Devils (11-8) fought back to tie the game at 2-2. Eduardo Gonzalez blasted a rocket into the top left corner in the 45th minute to cut PV's lead to 2-1. Luke Hummel then equalized in the 55th minute when he latched onto a Joey Lantzky corner kick from just outside the penalty area and sent his own hard shot into the same spot as Gonzalez's goal.
Despite the bad deflection on the final goal, Krogman made 10 saves for the Blue Devils.
"In the last month we have progressed significantly, and I am very proud of that," Central coach Sean Harkness said. "It is unfortunate that we had to meet (PV) this early (in the substate) because I think we are that high of quality, but we are in a tough substate. I am disappointed about the loss but not about the season."