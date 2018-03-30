Five story lines
Keeping the streak
Bettendorf has rolled through the Mississippi Athletic Conference the past two seasons, winning 18 straight conference games and allowing just three goals in that span.
There will be challengers this year as the Bulldogs graduated seven seniors from that team, including all-American and Gatorade player of the year Jack Dunn, who anchored that stout back line.
Head coach Ben Pennington likes this year's squad, which includes last year's leading scorer Blake Rollinger (11 goals, eight assists), but the fourth-ranked Bulldogs will be challenged by Pleasant Valley, Assumption and Davenport Central, who all received recognition in the preseason poll.
Scorers galore
The three top scorers in the MAC from last spring return this year, promising potential of some high-scoring games this season.
Assumption's Sam Moore leads the way with 23 goals last year while teammate Trent Fitzpatrick scored 20. Clinton's Brennen Lemke also scored 20 goals last season, the first time the conference returns three 20-goal scorers since 2012.
Davenport Central has two juniors hoping to make leaps this year in Luke Hummel and Bobby Nikolopolous, who scored seven and six scores, respectively. Hummel scored twice and Nikolopolous scored once in the Blue Devils' 5-1 win over Dubuque Senior on Thursday.
Building the brand
Assumption and Bettendorf snapped a four-year drought for the MAC in the boys state soccer tournament, with Assumption finishing second in 1A and Bettendorf taking third in 3A.
Both teams have had state experience in the past, but there are still teams in the MAC looking for an elusive state berth.
With Pleasant Valley ranked 12th to start the season and Davenport Central just on the outside receiving votes, can the MAC once again get multiple teams to state? Can some newcomers crash the party in Des Moines?
Crossing over
Pleasant Valley has a new head coach, but Wayne Ward isn't a stranger to Spartan soccer. He served previously as an assistant on the boys team before leading the girls squad to a 12-7 record last season.
Ward replaces Corbin Stone and likes the depth of his team, which returns all but three starters from a 16-4 season. That includes midfielder Isaac Ward, who scored six goals and added 13 assists last year as well as forward Camden Glenn, who led PV with nine goals.
North Scott also has a new coach in Troy Bendickson, who won a Georgia girls state championship in 2012.
Area outlook
Central DeWitt opens the season receiving votes in Class 2A while West Liberty is ranked 10th in Class 1A. Columbus Junction is receiving votes.
The Sabers, who made the state tournament in 2014 and 2015, lost to Marion in the substate semifinal last year 3-1. They return Brett Baxter, who was third on the team with 10 goals last season.
Columbus went 11-5 last year but has to replace the majority of its scoring, including Eric Cantarero, who tallied 51 goals over the last two seasons.
West Liberty, which qualified for state in 2016, went 12-6 last year and dropped its first game of the season in penalty kicks to Muscatine on Thursday.
Key dates
April 2 — Assumption at West Liberty, 6 p.m.
April 6 — Bettendorf at Assumption, 6:30 p.m.
April 26 — Davenport Central at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.
May 4 — Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf, 6:30 p.m.
May 26 — Substate finals (all classes)
May 31-June 2 — State tournament at Des Moines
— Compiled by Bobby Metcalf