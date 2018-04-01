Five story lines
Scoring punch
Some of the Mississippi Athletic Conference's best scorers graduated last year, including Ellie Kurth, who tallied 102 goals in her career with Pleasant Valley. In fact, four teams — Muscatine, North Scott, Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf — have to replace at least 60 percent of their scoring from last year, with Muscatine having to account for 74 percent of its goals from last season.
Assumption senior and Denver signee Molly Gervase has 47 career goals while Davenport North's Coral Dillie enters this season with 39. But for several of the teams, there will be plenty of opportunities for new players to pick up the scoring load.
Defensive-minded
With all that scoring out of the MAC, defense might be the name of the game this season. Muscatine may have lost eight starters from last season but is strong on the back line, led by senior Tessa Kerr.
North Scott graduated three key pieces of its offense but returns everyone on the defensive end, including senior Brenna Kundel, who earned first team all-state honors last year for the Lancers.
Bettendorf also returns a pair of all-staters, including keeper Justine Pearson, who allowed just 10 goals all season.
New coaches
There are plenty of new faces guiding the soccer teams this spring. Pleasant Valley, Muscatine, Clinton and Burlington all have new coaches, with Pleasant Valley's Ed Knupp the third coach in the last three years for the Spartans.
Knupp and Burlington's Doug Ziegler both have a lot to work with from last year's squads, while Muscatine's Nate Meineke has to try and replace a class of eight seniors that all contributed to the team's success. Nick Hauenstein has eight returning starters from a Clinton team that went 5-13 last year.
Continued growth
The MAC has long been dominated by a handful of schools but the sport continues to grow every year. Davenport North has improved every year under head coach Tyler Holle, finishing 10-9 last year.
Burlington returns a wealth of scoring, with its two top scorers combining for 45 goals and 29 assists last season.
Davenport West head coach Kelly Schroeder likes the growth the Falcons have shown as well and thinks with seven returning starters, this could be the best season yet for the program.
With the graduation of so many long-tenured players from around the conference, is this the year a newcomer can make some noise?
Who can stop the Knights?
After losing just four seniors and two starters from a 19-2 state championship team, it seems like this is another year that will end with Assumption earning some hardware. The question isn't just who can stop the Class 1A No. 1 Knights in the postseason, where Assumption has won six of the last seven state titles, but can anyone in any class beat the Knights?
North Scott, which starts the season ranked third in Class 2A, figures to offer the first test, hosting the Knights on April 10. The Knights have lost just four times in the last two seasons, twice to the Lancers. That includes a 3-0 win by North Scott last year that helped spur the Lancers to winning a share of the conference title with Bettendorf.
Key dates
April 10 — Assumption at North Scott, 7 p.m.
May 1 — Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley, 5:30 p.m.
May 19 — Central DeWitt at North Scott, 11:30 a.m.
May 22 — Assumption at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
June 4 — Regional finals (all classes)
June 7-9 — State tournament at Des Moines
— Compiled by Bobby Metcalf