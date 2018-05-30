When Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption take the field this weekend at the Iowa state tournament, it will mark the end of a bond forged over a decade ago.
Eight members of the Bulldogs and two members of the Knights have been playing soccer together since they were 7. They were original members of the FCA Eagles club team coached by current Bettendorf assistant Dave Gamble.
"I grin when I see the rosters and see who's going to state," Gamble said. "I feel the one thing I did was allow them to enjoy the game and love the game. They're all multi-sport athletes, but every fall and every spring, they'd ask me, 'When's soccer?'"
The Knights play Gilbert today at 12:10 p.m. in a Class 1A quarterfinal. Bettendorf meets Iowa City High at 5:10 p.m. in a 3A quarterfinal at the Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Both teams made the state tournament last year, with Assumption finishing second in 1A and Bettendorf taking third in 3A.
"I just remember when we were younger, we always dreamed about the final goal being winning a state championship," said Assumption forward Trent Fitzpatrick, who leads the Knights with 19 goals this season. "It goes further than just winning. We grew up with these guys, we've been friends with these guys ... this is our last chance to go out with that championship we've all been chasing."
The bond has showed its strength this year.
Gamble's daughter, Kenzie, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in January. Throughout the past five months, the former members of the Eagles have worked to raise money and show their support. Bettendorf has been wearing 'Team Kenzie' shirts throughout the season.
"At the beginning of the year, it was how can we get even tighter as a group of guys?" said Kenzie's brother Dawson, a senior on the Bulldogs. "We thought we were already as close as we can be, but we got even tighter. It was pretty amazing to see."
The strength of that friendship, as well as the support from the community, has helped the Gambles immensely during this tough time.
"I would say more than anyone can know," coach Gamble said. "It's been a point where when they all found out, they all said they were going to help out. The kids, I think for Dawson especially, it's a brotherhood."
Building blocks
Soccer has long been a part of the Gamble's life.
A member of the team during his time at Pleasant Valley, Dave's brother, Ryan, was a member of Bettendorf's first state title team in 1995.
Dave served as an assistant at Davenport Central for six years before serving as the head coach from 2006-09, leading the Blue Devils to their only state tournament in 2009. He joined Ben Pennington's staff at Bettendorf in 2010, eager to be able to coach his son, Dawson, now a senior on the team.
But it was while he was an assistant at Central that he started laying the foundation for the future success of the Bulldogs and Knights.
Tasked with trying to build a team around his son and Sam Moore — Assumption's senior midfielder — Gamble started running a small clinic at the Bandshell Shelter in Bettendorf, offering additional practice to supplement what was being taught by the YMCA league. Fitzpatrick and Bettendorf's Justin Wehr were among the first to attend.
During the team's first soccer game, one player caught Gamble's attention with his aggressive mentality.
It was Dustin Harris, who leads the Bulldogs with 22 goals this season.
"I had to keep doing this. The second game, there was another little kid running around knocking over everybody, and I said I wanted that kid, too," Gamble said. "Pretty soon I was just picking all these aggressive kids, and at the Bandshell we started putting together this little team of eight, nine guys together."
Soon with enough kids to form a club team, Gamble entered his team full of 7-year-olds into a 9-under age bracket in 2007. The Eagles went 7-1.
Between fifth and eighth grade, the Eagles went 223-28-16.
"Coach Gamble has been the biggest figure I ever had in sports," Harris said. "I used to toe-ball the ball, he taught me how to kick. I was just a little kid playing YMCA soccer, and he formed me into the soccer player I am."
'A sister to all of us'
Through all the years of playing, Kenzie Gamble made sure to be at every game for the Eagles, eager to support her brother and his friends.
"The first memory I have of Kenzie is at an East Moline soccer tournament on Labor Day where she spray-painted our hair with (blue) dye and we'd put our numbers in there," Bettendorf senior Mason Chin said. "Ever since then, she's been like a sister to all of us."
Kenzie has been involved with helping children for several years. She's worked with the University of Iowa Children's Hospital and has raised several thousands of dollars through campaigns and Iowa dance marathons to help children battling illness.
Currently finishing her sophomore year at Iowa, Kenzie started feeling sick last fall. What was originally thought to be an ovarian cyst was instead a 22-pound tumor in her abdomen, the cancer having spread to her lymph nodes.
She had surgery in January to remove the tumor and is currently going through intensive chemotherapy, about ready to start her fifth of six three-week cycles.
According to Dave, Kenzie's test results have looked positive, but it's still a long road ahead.
"It’s pretty incredible watching her still study, take two classes and come back on the weekends," Dawson said. "It’s been really tough, but it’s also been really amazing to watch."
The community support has been overwhelming.
Gamble estimates $40,000 has been raised, through a GoFundMe page as well as other fundraisers. And when the former members of the Eagles heard the news, they came together to show the support for their surrogate sister.
"It truly shows you in perspective how many people the Gamble family has touched," Harris said. "When you have people from Bettendorf, PV and Assumption, all these archrivals coming together for one family, it’s something you don’t see all the time."
Much like when she was growing up, Kenzie has been a big part of Bettendorf's success this year. She was at TouVelle Stadium on Saturday, rushing the field after the Bulldogs beat Pleasant Valley to advance to the state tournament.
According to Dawson, she plans to be at the state tournament this weekend.
"She tries to be as normal as possible so it's really cool," Dawson said. "It means a lot to the guys, and it means a lot to me and my father as well."
Unbroken bond
After finishing second and third last year, Assumption and Bettendorf have plenty of motivation for this weekend. Kenzie Gamble just adds something extra to those who know her.
"We want to win this for Kenzie," Fitzpatrick said. "Even if we don't win and Bettendorf does, or we win and Bettendorf doesn't, one of us wants to get that goal and be a state champ for Kenzie."
Even after this state tournament, the impact of the Eagles will continue to be seen.
Three players will continue their careers at the next level. Fitzpatrick is headed to the University of Dubuque while Joey Parker and Brant Mueller are headed to Central College.
The others will go their separate ways, but it's clear they'll be there for each other whenever needed.
"I think it's awesome how competitive we can be, on and off the field, but the bond is still there, and it's always going to be there, with the community and with ourselves," Moore said. "I think the bond won't be broken for a long time."