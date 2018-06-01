Carly King and Sam Scodeller are more than teammates on the Davenport Assumption girls soccer team.
They’re first cousins and, on Friday, the only two who scored multiple goals for Assumption.
King and Scodeller compiled half of the Class 1A top-ranked Knights' offense in a 10-0 regional semifinal rout of Bellevue Marquette on a hot evening at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
“I’ve watched her grow up playing soccer,” King said. “Seeing her whether she stars or she’s a spark off the bench, I think she definitely puts something on the field that a lot of people don’t know how to defend and knows how to find the back of the net.”
Assumption (14-2) will face Holy Trinity Catholic on Monday night for the second consecutive year for the regional championship.
Over the last 48 hours, tragedy has struck the Knights.
Assistant coach David Cell passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, leaving players and coaches in shock and sadness.
“They certainly have something more to play for now,” head coach Elizabeth Maus said. “They’re rallying. Something like this brings them closer together.”
That sense of coming together proved to be true when Assumption took a fast start approach against the Mohawks (5-5).
King scored twice in the 10th minute — 50 seconds apart — and assisted on Sophia Kersten’s goal in the eighth minute, propelling the Knights to a 3-0 advantage 10 minutes into the match.
And while they had plenty of chances as the half continued, Marquette keeper Juliana Penniston kept them in check until she departed in the 35th minute because of heat exhaustion.
“Our shot selection wasn’t great,” King said. “We were all caught up in 'We need to score,' not looking for the best option.
“Once we talked about it at halftime, worked some things out, I think we put it together very nicely.”
A 13-minute span in the second half saw Assumption score six goals, including back-to-back from the freshman Scodeller one minute apart and the completion of a hat trick from King in the 49th minute.
Annie Argo (42nd minute), Sully Kelly (43rd minute) and Livi Lansing (53rd minute) also scored during that stretch for the Knights.
“They turned it around,” Maus said. “They moved the ball well and made some good finishes. We’re happy with how the second half progressed.”
Eli Ivanic scored the final goal in the 72nd minute that ended the match on the 10-goal mercy rule. It marks the second straight contest Assumption has scored 10 or more goals.
An offensive output of 37 total shots — 30 of them being on goal — and 11 corner kicks exemplifies how dangerous the Knights can be.
And they know it’ll be imperative to score a bunch in a rematch with the Crusaders.
“It’s exciting knowing we have multiple ways to score goals,” King said. “We’re confident putting the ball in the back of the net.”