ELDRIDGE — Four straight years of regional final appearances have ended in disappointing fashion for the Burlington Notre Dame girls soccer program.
Half of those losses have come to North Scott on the road.
Entering similar territory on Monday night, Notre Dame exorcised its demons and finally broke through.
Kate Luers scored back-to-back goals seven minutes apart that gave the Class 2A 12th-ranked Nikes a 2-1 come-from-behind regional final upset over the fourth-ranked Lancers at The Pitch that sends them to their first state tournament in team history.
“To think that would happen, I wouldn’t believe it,” Leurs said. “It’s an unbelievable feeling. We were kind of saying ‘third time’s the charm.’
“It’s just amazing.”
For North Scott, it marks the first time in seven years the program will not be heading to the state tourney.
Three years ago on the same field, BND was pummeled 8-0. Just last year, they fell 4-1 to North Scott.
Down 1-0 late in the second half Monday, the Nikes (12-4) turned to their speedy senior attacker to get them to Des Moines where they will face second-ranked and undefeated Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday afternoon.
Luers raced down the left hand side of the pitch and kept her foot on the gas up until the 15-yard box where she fired a shot far post past North Scott netminder Heather Hoeger to tie the match at one in the 69th minute.
“Just follow through and use my speed to beat their defense,” said Leurs, who was playing in her 10th match because of splitting time with track.
In the 76th minute, Luers scored the game-winning goal right in front of Hoeger that found the bottom right corner of the net.
A defense that allowed 21 goals coming in stiffened in the final minutes, holding off multiple North Scott (12-7) chances. As the final buzzer sounded, tears and smiles were on every face of BND.
Comeback completed.
“We haven’t had to have many comeback wins this year,” Nikes head coach Todd Ackerman said. “I always known the girls have had the fortitude to do it, it’s just a matter of them stepping up and getting it done.”
The final 40 minutes went polar opposite of the first half, where neither team found a goal and both defenses swarmed to anyone who had the ball.
That didn’t surprise Lancers head coach Dion Ayers.
“If you look at both our teams, neither team puts a lot of goals on the board,” he said. “I thought we were a step slow.”
It was North Scott that drew first blood.
On a corner kick, Paige Blaskovich rose up and got her head on the ball to score in the 64th minute.
Riding a defense that has allowed only 12 goals entering Monday, Ayers was hopeful one goal would be enough.
“I thought maybe we could sneak a second one in, but after last year's state result where we gave up three goals in 11 minutes, no lead is safe,” he said. “Against a quality team, you got to play until the whistle.”
Burlington Notre Dame will travel to Cownie Soccer Park for the first time ever.
And with plenty of momentum.
“It’s about time we broke through,” Ackerman said. “We can play with anybody when we step up and play our game. We’ve got the talent in all positions, it’s just a matter of putting it all together.”