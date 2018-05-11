It wasn’t pretty, but it was exciting enough for Camden Glenn to rip off his No. 18 jersey and sprint across the St. Vincent Athletic Complex turf.
The Pleasant Valley senior tapped home a rebound in overtime to lift the 10th-ranked (3A) Spartans to a 2-1 win over host Davenport Assumption.
“We had some great shots tonight, but their keeper had a great night and made some great saves,” Pleasant Valley head coach Wayne Ward said. “In the end, we’ll take an ugly one. And it really was an ugly one.”
In the 94th minute of the Mississippi Athletic Conference match, Pleasant Valley’s Isaac Ward took a hard shot that Assumption keeper Gaige Ash was able to stop but couldn’t corral. That left the ball just in front of the net, where Glenn was able to tap it in and lift his Spartans (10-3, 7-1 MAC) to victory.
“I thought Isaac was going to pass it to me, but he took a rip,” Glenn said. “The goalkeeper throughout the game was bobbling it and not catching it clean, so I knew that if he got on it, he would bobble it up. So I was just right there, and I tapped it past him and toe-poked it in. Sometimes it’s the slow ones that can work.”
Assumption, ranked seventh in Class 1A, scored first when Augustine Rosas fired a shot from 30 yards out that sailed over PV keeper Grant Aller’s head and into the net. The Knights (9-7, 5-3 MAC) led 1-0 at halftime, but the Spartans turned up the pressure in the second half.
“At halftime we knew it was our game to win,” Glenn said. “That was our mindset at halftime. We knew the shots were going to come, and we knew we were going to capitalize on at least one.”
Still, Pleasant Valley didn’t tie the match until the 70th minute, when Caleb Stivers found the corner of the net from 35 yards out.
“If you leave them hanging around in the box long enough, eventually something’s going to squirt through somewhere,” Assumption head coach Greg Zeller said.
Ash was the hero of the first overtime, saving four shots in the 10-minute period. Pleasant Valley’s Collin Kuebrich had a point-blank look early in the period, but Ash came up with the save. And later in the first overtime, Ash poked away a strong shot by Tomas Elias.
“He’s coming on big this year,” Zeller said of his junior goalkeeper. “He made four or five saves there, and last year he was giving those up. I can’t say enough about the progress he’s made this year.”
But eventually Pleasant Valley’s pressure was even too much for Ash. The Spartans took 15 shots on goal on the night to just seven for the Knights.
“It was a great feeling to finish it off, especially in overtime,” Glenn said. “We were preaching at halftime — and right before overtime — that one of them is going to fall. No matter how it goes in, it goes in. That’s all that matters. We just kept pushing and pushing because we knew that we could get those opportunities and those chances and one of them was going to fall.”