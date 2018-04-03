Moline girls soccer coach Jonathan Dreasler is off to a good start in Western Big 6 play.
The Maroons defeated Alleman 5-0 at home in Dreasler’s conference debut, a performance he called the team’s best of the early season.
Moline (2-3, 1-0 Big 6) scored four goals in the second half, led by a pair from sophomore Karima Rangel, last year’s Big 6 scoring leader.
Dreasler said it was great to start conference play with a win amid the misty, 36-degree conditions on Tuesday night.
“It was our first complete game, or close to a complete game, that we’ve played so far this season,” Dreasler said. “Because we played a complete game, we got some opportunities to finish and we capitalized on those and got our goals.”
Moline’s first goal came from freshman Lylia Gomez in the 16th minute. Lily Glackin found the net in the 50th minute of the second half after Morgan Vercautren’s shot bounced back off the right goal post. Sam Cramer’s goal was followed by Rangel’s pair to finish a four-goal stretch in 24 minutes.
Glackin said the team expected a tough, intense fight from Alleman (2-4, 1-0 Big 6) to start conference play.
“We went in with level heads and we had to play a good game,” said the senior. “We were a little flat in the beginning, but in the end, we made things connect and figured it out.”
Dreasler said the team’s preparation and fitness level began to pay off after the break.
“We’ve practiced outside in weather like this multiple times. Our preparation, I think, is what really kicked in during that 15-minute period when we really took off.”
Five goals on offense helped, but Moline’s defense and seven saves from sophomore keeper Morgan Hemmen preserved the shutout. Moline out-shot Alleman 25-14.
“Our defense did really good. I know Audrey (Ellison) and Fiona (Roehrs) in the back, they communicate really well and keep it organized and keep everyone marked,” said Glackin. “They keep all of us organized so that no slip-ups happen. They work really hard back there.”
Gomez’ first conference goal as a freshman was a welcome contribution to open the game’s scoring.
“She has been working really hard,” Glackin said of Gomez. “She plays JV as well, so I know she was tired, but she just always keeps going. She played really well, so I was proud of her for that.”
Despite his team’s loss, Alleman coach Randy Bollman said the Pioneers had their strongest showing of the season.
“I think we did an extremely good job of keeping the ball and possessing it,” said Bollman. “It sucks that we lost, but I think that we’re moving in the right direction to continue to be competitive the rest of the year.”