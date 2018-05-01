ELDRIDGE — The Muscatine girls soccer team was used to being in this situation.
After going through two penalty shootouts during games on Saturday, the Muskies were quite comfortable being in another penalty shootout again on Tuesday against North Scott in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
The Muskies calmly hit all five of their attempts to win the PKs by the score of 5-3 and also grab the 1-0 win over the Lancers at The Pitch.
In a game in which Muscatine was outshot 18-2 in regulation and overtime, the visitors did not let the pressure of the situation get to them.
Natalie Lingle, Tessa Kerr, Trinity Christy, Raelynn DeLeon and Vada Fridley used all the parts of the net during the shootout. Fridley sealed the victory with a high shot into the top right corner to set off the celebration.
"We scrapped for every ball and made the defensive plays when we had to," Muscatine coach Nathan Meineke said. "We did not have a lot of opportunities to score and North Scott seemed to be down our throat the whole game. Give credit to (North Scott) they are a very well-coached team and a good team but somebody was always there for us to block their shots and not give them anything clean."
Although Muscatine goalkeeper Gracie Brossart did not have to make a save in the shootout, the junior was a big reason the game stayed scoreless. Brossart came off her line several times to cut off North Scott crosses and chances. She made 13 saves in the contest and even on two of the three penalty shots that the Lancers made, Brossart guessed correctly but just could not stop the momentum of the ball.
"Gracie did a nice job of commanding the field and Tessa (Kerr), our sweeper, did a great job as did Vada (Fridley) who had a heck of game on defense," Meineke said. "Overall, it was just a good team effort for us."
North Scott got its goals in the shootout from Brenna Kundel, Chloe Engelkes and Rachel Drechsler. The Lancers (7-4 overall, 4-2 MAC) had one attempt hit the top of the crossbar. Meineke thought the Muskies (6-4, 2-3 MAC) might have an edge going into the shootout after what happened on Saturday.
"Maybe that helped a little bit because the girls wanted to shoot first, which you usually don't do in a PK situation," he said. "But they said 'Hey, we are going to go up and knock the ball into the back of the net,' and they did that."
It was tough ending for the Lancers, who thoroughly dominated play at times. But North Scott coach Dion Ayers said he did see improvement despite the defeat.
"What I liked was, we were stout defensively and our offense is moving the ball," Ayers said. "We didn't have that early in the season at all. We are starting to understand it and know what we are doing and how we are playing it. I have seen a lot of good things. We probably should have scored on four or five of those chances and it is unfortunate to lose like this. But we are going to need games like this to keep pushing us forward and to get us ready for that playoff run."