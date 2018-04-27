ELDRIDGE — Davenport Central's Bobby Nikolopoulos felt he had to make amends.
The Blue Devils' junior had missed two golden opportunities in the first half to give his team a bigger lead against North Scott during Friday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle at The Pitch.
But Nikolopoulos came up big for the visitors again in the 77th minute when his spinning shot was enough to get past the Lancers' goalkeeper to help Central pull off a 2-1 victory. It allowed Central, who entered the Class 3A rankings this week at No. 15, to improve to 3-2 in the MAC and 7-5 overall.
The Blue Devils went up 1-0 in the 10th minute when Luke Hummel rocketed home a free kick from 20 yards out that went into the top left corner. Hummel's shot seemed to have extra life on it with a 20 mph wind at his back. The opportunity was set up by Eduardo Gonzalez, who was fouled in a dangerous area just left-center of the goal.
Central kept the pressure up as Hummel, Gonzalez and Kevin Garcia kept getting through balls to Nikolopoulos on the counterattack. Nikolopoulos was sprung for his first chance in the 17th minute, but his effort went just wide of the right post. Five minutes later, he had another breakaway, but this time he was denied by a terrific save from Lancers keeper Colin Wiersema.
The Lancers, who had the wind at their back in the second half, became the aggressors and outshot the visitors 8-3 in the second half. North Scott got the tying goal in the 52nd when Ben Evitts got free in the box and blasted his own shot that was saved by Central keeper Ben Krogman. But Krogman could not gather the rebound, and Dylan Belk pounced on the second chance to tie the game at 1-1.
Krogman helped keep North Scott (6-6 overall, 3-3 MAC) at bay with six saves in the second half and a total of 11 for the game.
Krogman made a diving save on Thade Gottschalk in the 20th minute and in one sequence in the 57th minute, single-handedly kept the game tied at 1-1. The sophomore stopped an attempt by Evitts out close to 10 yards away from goal then had to hustle back to deny Belk again from a close angle near the goal in the same run of play.
Nikolopoulos helped reward Krogman and his defense's effort with three minutes remaining in the contest. A deflected ball was gathered by Nikolopoulos just inside the top of the penalty area, but his back was to the goal. He spun around and sent a shot that appeared to have some significant spin on it toward Wiersema.
The ball bounced right in front of the Lancers keeper, who did get his arm and body on the shot. But the backspin on the ball sent the shot rolling over Wiersema's shoulder and into the back of the net.
"I hit it with a volley so I hit (the ball) with my laces instead of the inside of my foot," Nikolopoulos said of his game-winner. "I kind of put a knuckle on it. Once it hit him, it kind of spun. It was lucky, but I'll take it. I mean, I missed two great opportunities earlier so I wanted to make a play."
It was tough ending for Wiersema, who also made several stellar saves to keep his team in the game. The junior finished with seven saves for the contest.
"That how the ball bounces sometimes," North Scott coach Troy Bendickson said. "It was unfortunate because (Wiersema) put his hands on it, but it spun. It hit the ground and spun back. We believe in Colin, and he's a reason we were in the game. I told them I was proud of them, they battled."
As for the Blue Devils, coach Sean Harkness said it was another key win, especially with the substate meeting just around the corner as Central hopes to garner the highest seed possible.
"In the first half, we had quite a few chances we could not convert but we played efficient in the second half and got the one we needed," Harkness said. "I am just so proud of the guys for digging deep (after a loss to Central Dewitt on Thursday) and going on back-to-back nights. It helps build confidence."