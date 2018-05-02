With an empty net in front of her and a defender on her back, Katy Platt had just one thought in her head.
"Katy don't miss," the Davenport North senior said. "The breathing of the girl behind me was just, give this an easy touch, don't swing at it, just an easy touch in, a calming motion and then a finish."
Platt kept her cool and put the ball in the back of the net in the 87th minute, giving the Wildcats a 2-1 overtime win over Class 3A No. 15 Iowa City High at Davenport North High School.
It's the sixth straight win for the Wildcats (7-4) and perhaps the biggest for head coach Tyler Holle in his seventh season with the program.
"Absolutely one of the biggest wins we've had," Holle said. "I think the girls raised up their level. We've been talking to them since we had some key injuries early on. ... It's really easy to pack it in and give up on the season, but we talked to them about how the next person to step in has to be ready to play, and they've been able to rise to that occasion."
Platt is one of those people who have stepped up. The Wildcats lost Coral Dillie, a four-year starter and their leading goal-scorer from the past three years, in the first game and lost four-year defender Kayla Sheridan a week later.
Platt is leading the team with six goals after not scoring any in her three years prior.
"Losing Coral, it broke my heart, but coming out and playing, my contributions to the team are for her," Platt said. "It was, I need to fill her position. I know I'm not as skilled, but I'm going to do it for her."
The Wildcats landed the first punch against the Little Hawks (5-4) with a goal from Megan Reem in the 24th minute. Iowa City High answered back when Sydney DePrenger found Eva Bailey with a cross on the far side for a goal in the 29th minute.
Both teams enjoyed a much longer break than usual as the second half was delayed 46 minutes because of lightning in the area. With North having played against West on Tuesday night, the extra break was well received.
"It brought us together, a team bonding moment," Reem said. "We were all in the hallways, messing around with each other, just another way to bring us closer for the games and help us connect in that way."
After a scoreless second half, Reem had a chance to end the game in the first minute of overtime but was turned away on an acrobatic save by City High keeper Naomi Meurice. Reem had to settle for an assist on the winning goal, sending a through ball that Platt corralled just before a diving Meurice could get to it, leaving Platt — who had been subbed in minutes earlier — the wide open look.
When Holle took over, the Wildcats were coming off a winless season but have improved every year since. Wednesday's win is just another step but also a validation of the hard work that has been put in through the years.
"It's definitely been a process, but what we've preached has been ... to put in the work in the offseason," Holle said. "Working out in the summer, doing open fields and in the winter doing open gyms and then in the weight room.
"It's been paying off the last few years, and it's all their hard work."