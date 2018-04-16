ELDRIDGE — Despite the cold Monday night, North Scott's youth provided plenty of firepower.
In temperatures that hovered around 33 degrees all night and as snow started to fall at The Pitch, North Scott grabbed a 4-1 win over Davenport North, getting contributions from the young roster as three of the four goals came from underclassmen.
"We did a team retreat before the season started and that really helped and we really got to know each other and experience a lot with each other and that definitely helped with the chemistry," freshman Max Adkisson said. "I think it's amazing, a lot of the older guys say it's better than last year. I like to hear that and I know that it's a lot of fun to play in the field. It lets me see everyone and communicate and pass so well."
The first half was back and forth, with both teams missing out on some quality chances until sophomore Ben Evitts gave the Lancers the lead in the 27th minute. A cross from Dallas Groves kicked off the hand of North keeper Donovan Weaver and Evitts just got a touch on the ball to deflect it into the back of the net.
Both teams had goals disallowed due to offsides calls and went into halftime with North Scott holding a 1-0 lead.
"We talked about the weather, it's the same weather for both (teams), it's only going to be a great equalizer for the team that thinks about it," North Scott's first-year head coach Troy Bendickson said. "We must have thought about it because we played pretty flat. We did a lot of things we wanted to do, we just didn't play with any kind of passion,"
But the Lancer chemistry worked more and more in the second half as North Scott (5-3, 3-1) got goals from senior Dylan Belk and freshman Max Solis — both off of strong assists — in the first 18 minutes to take control of the match.
"They're starting to believe in themselves and every day that passes we're starting to learn the nuances of each other," Bendickson said. "The young talent is great but we've got some great experience in our senior class that makes a great mix."
Marchel Childe put the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3) on the board, burying a feed from Lucas Pettis in the 70th minute to cut the lead to 3-1. Childe had a goal called off in the first half after being caught offsides on his run but timed the run on his goal perfectly for the score.
With North pressing to try and cut into the lead even more, North Scott broke out on a counterattack and freshman Chase Porter scored off a pass from Groves in the 80th minute to seal the win.
"We're struggling a little bit but we're going to get it sorted out," North head coach Carey Sodawasser said. "I thought we had some pretty good possession, we moved the ball around pretty good. We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times."