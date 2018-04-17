Battling tired legs and weary bodies, United Township girls' soccer coach Phil Weaver wondered how his team would fare in Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference game against Alleman.
Senior Ryleigh O'Brien eased those worries all by herself, scoring all four of her team's goals in a 4-2 win over the Pioneers.
"This was our fifth game in four days and that has pretty much sucked us dry," Weaver said. "I saw a lot of tired legs. We didn't have the same jump we had when we won those three games in our tournament over the weekend.
"These are the type of games where you hope your big players will step up. Ryleigh is our big player and she sure stepped up."
After Alleman (5-6, 1-2) grabbed an early 1-0 lead, O'Brien scored the game's next three goals for UT (6-4, 2-0). Then, after a late Alleman tally made it 3-2, O'Brien finished off the Pioneers with her fourth goal and 10th in that five-game stretch with 1:15 left.
"It has been a long week and it has really taken its toll on all of us," O'Brien said. "It was hard to get our feet under us and when they went ahead 1-0 we just knew we had to play through it.
"Yeah, it was a good night for me. I knew I had to push through the tired legs and make sure we got this win. We knew this was big because of it being a conference game."
Alleman coach Randy Bollman was more impressed with what his team did than O'Brien's one-player effort.
"I don't worry about what players on the other team did," Bollman said. "All I care about is my pride for the way my girls played. They played out of their minds. We dominated the second half and we had a few unfortunate situations during the game."
One unfortunate situation came early in the second half when UT was called for a penalty in the box that gave Alleman a penalty kick. Dora Cacari's shot just slipped outside the far post with a chance to tie the game at 2.
"That happens all the time," Bollman said. "Guys in the pros miss penalty kicks."
The Panthers won for the fifth time in their last six games starting with a key win last Tuesday against Moline.
"No doubt, beating Moline really gave us a big boost," O'Brien said. "That showed us we can compete with anyone."
Weaver added that getting through this stretch of games is key for his team.
"We have three more games in a tournament this weekend," he said. "Our goal now is to keep everyone healthy and rested. We've put ourselves in a position where we can keep ourselves in the conference race."
Alleman got a first-half goal from Kendall Wendt and the late goal by Ella DeSmet.