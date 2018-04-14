United Township never trailed and outscored its three opponents a combined 17-1 in claiming the Panther Invite crown on Saturday.
In a 6-1 finals victory over Byron, the Panthers built a 4-0 lead, and despite scoring the day's loan goal against UT keeper Hannah Mirimanian to make it 4-1, Byron was never able to get any closer.
Ryleigh O'Brien capped a six-goal day with a pair in the finale.
The Panthers' closest contest was also its first, a 4-0 win over Chicago Christian. A pair of O'Brien goals in the first 16 minutes staked UT to a 2-0 lead, and Madison Gordon and Kayla Dorn also scored to seal the victory for UT.
That moved the Panthers into a semifinal matchup against Davenport West. Again, O'Brien scored two goals, and Gordon tallied a pair as well as the Panthers rolled to a 7-0 win.
The UT defense kept the pressure off of Mirimanian, as the goalkeeper faced just three shots total on the day.
Rock Island responded after a 4-3 loss to Champaign Centennial to open the day to grab a pair of wins. Goalkeeper Mikayla DePover pitched a pair of shutouts as the Rocks beat Davenport Central on penalty kicks after the teams played to a 0-0 stalemate and then topped Chicago Christian 4-0.
Vanessa Holland scored a hat trick for the Rocks in the win over Chicago Christian.
Both Davenport schools competing got their only wins against Galesburg. West won 3-1 in the first round before its loss to UT. West then suffered a 2-0 defeat to Champaign Centennial in the third place game.
Davenport Central opened with losses to Byron and Rock Island before topping Galesburg 2-0.