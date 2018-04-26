Jacob Holland was in the right place at the right time.
The Pleasant Valley sophomore scored the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute to give the Spartans a 2-1 win over Muscatine. Holland finished after the ball leaked right to him after Jack Roemer fought off a Muscatine defender to get in the box at Spartan Stadium.
"It had a lot to do with Jack; he was just muscling his way in," Holland said. "Then, I don't know who the defender was, but he poked it out a little bit, and I was right there on the back post to slide it in."
Holland immediately went running for the sideline where he was mobbed by his teammates, happy to grab the win.
"It was a really big deal to have us work so hard and try and try and try, work on finishing, and it's just great when everything falls into place," Holland said. "That was probably the best feeling I've ever had."
Finishing has been a focus for the Spartans early this season, and it was an issue at times Thursday. Pleasant Valley took a quick 1-0 lead on a goal from Sean Finnegan, heading in a ball from Reese Spangler in the second minute, but missed out on plenty more chances.
The Spartans (8-2, 5-1 MAC) got behind the Muscatine (5-5, 3-2) back line several times but fired shots over the bar or wide of the net.
Holland finally finishing was a welcome sign.
"We've been working the past few weeks on finishing," PV head coach Wayne Ward said. "We've always spoken about how we have great technique among us, we're able to keep the ball, we're able to connect passes, we're able to get in for chances, and it's just finishing them off. Tonight, yeah we gave a few away, but we finished when it mattered."
After its loss, the emotion was evident from the Muscatine huddle, the Muskies suffering their second one-goal loss of the season.
"We talked about playing a full game, I don't know if we've done that this year," senior Josh Hutton said. "We're getting close. I think (a penalty kick loss to) Assumption was a big step. We played a really good game there. We played solidly against Burlington, and we came here and we played really well for 60 minutes, but it's not a 60 minute game.
"It's a work in progress, but the intensity definitely has to come from the starting whistle, and that's something we've got to work on."
Hutton scored the equalizer, getting a foot on a free kick from Antonio Melendez in the 69th minute, but the Pleasant Valley defense limited Muscatine's chances throughout the match, outshooting the Muskies 15-9.
With Muscatine behind them, the Spartans can now turn their attention to a Tuesday matchup against rival and second-ranked Bettendorf.
"It's going to be the same intensity that Muscatine gave us," Ward said. "Credit to them, they gave us a really tough game. I think the belief now is we can do it. I'm looking forward to Tuesday, it's always a great event for the community, and there's a lot of players on both sides that have played with each other, and it should be a fun experience."