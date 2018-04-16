Boys soccer
Assumption 2, Muscatine 1 (3-1 PK): Trent Fitzpatrick scored in the 14th minute for Assumption (5-3, 3-1) before Josh Hutton tied the game in the second half.
Gaige Ash made 19 saves for the Knights (4-4, 2-1).
Bettendorf 2, Burlington 0: Keegan Schmidt and Clay Douglas each scored as the Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0) earned their 21st straight MAC victory.
Clinton 4, West 3 (PK): Clinton (3-3, 1-1) edged the Falcons (4-4, 0-4) in penalty kicks Monday night up in Clinton.
Girls soccer
Bettendorf 7, United Township 1: Alli Whitaker scored a hat trick to lead Bettendorf (5-0) to a win over United Township (5-4) Monday at TouVelle Stadium.
Audrey Whitaker added a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs.
Bettendorf led 4-1 at halftime with Ryleigh O'Brien scoring the lone goal for the Panthers.