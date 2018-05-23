Girls soccer
Assumption 4, Muscatine 0: Assumption's Molly Gervase capitalized on a tripping call against Muscatine (10-6, 5-4) in the penalty box, tucking her penalty kick in the right side of the net to give the Knights (11-2, 8-1) an early lead.
The Muskies got called for another foul in the box 15 minutes later, this time leading to a Kylie Hulsbrink goal that gave the Knights a comfortable two-goal advantage as they cruised to a 4-0 victory at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.
Assumption's Molly Gervase added her second goal of the night in the 75th minute, and Aubree Langan connected with Kaitlynn Ballinger in the 77th minute as the Knights rebounded from a 2-1 loss to Bettendorf a night earlier to earn a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title, their first since 2012.
“It was a good rebound from last night," Assumption coach Elizabeth Maus said. "We had a rough night last night. Unfortunately (Bettendorf) was able to beat us with a PK. To recover the way we did (Wednesday) and put four away, stayed nice and composed on the ball, we played our game and didn't try to play their game. I'm very happy with the way we came back.”
Boys soccer
Central DeWitt 2, Center Point-Urbana 1: Senior Jesper Andreassen scored the golden goal in overtime as the Sabers advanced to the substate final for the fourth time in five years.
Central DeWitt (11-5) also received an own goal in the opening half. The Sabers play at Cedar Rapids Xavier on Saturday afternoon for a trip to the state tournament.
Ottumwa 2, Muscatine 0: After a nine-goal onslaught Monday against Burlington, Muscatine couldn't generate any offense in a season-ending substate semifinal loss to Ottumwa.
Luis Barojas and Jerry Magana scored in the 10th and 25th minutes, respectively, for the Bulldogs.
Baseball
Alleman 15, West Carroll 0 (4 innings): Jono Berry allowed one hit and struck out eight in three innings of work as Alleman rolled to a four-inning win over West Carroll in a Class 2A sectional semifinal game in Fulton.
Chase McFarland went 2 for 3 with five RBIs to lead the Pioneers (30-5), who face Hall Saturday at 11 a.m.
Eureka 4, Orion 0: Orion's bid for a repeat trip to the state tournament ended with a loss to Eureka in a Class 2A sectional semifinal in Sherrard. The Chargers mustered just two hits in the game and allowed three runs in the fourth inning in the loss.
Dunlap 10, Geneseo 0 (6 innings): The Maple Leafs struggled against Dunlap starter Charlie Mangieri in a six-inning regional semifinal loss Wednesday.
Geneseo got only one hit against the top-seeded Eagles.