Girls soccer
Assumption 7, West 0: Carly King scored three goals and also assisted on one of Molly Gervase’s two goals as the Lady Knights remained undefeated in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
Assumption is now 7-0 in league play, 10-1 overall. West dropped to 0-8, 1-13.
Muscatine 2, Central 1: Macy Connor and Trinity Christy scored in the first half and the Muskies held on to win.
Muscatine is now 4-3 in the MAC, 9-4 overall while Central is 2-6, 3-11.
Bettendorf 7, Clinton 0: Bettendorf kept alive its hopes for a share of the MAC title with a win over Clinton.
The Bulldogs are now 6-1 in league play, 11-2 overall. Clinton is 1-7, 3-10.