Boys soccer
Muscatine 5, Davenport West 1: Antonio Melendez scored a hat trick to lead the Muskies (2-2, 1-0) to a MAC win over the Falcons (3-1, 0-1).
Pleasant Valley 1, Burlington 0: Sean Finnegan scored the only goal of the match to lift the Class 3A 12th-ranked Spartans (4-1, 1-0) to a win over the Grayhounds (0-1, 0-1).
North Scott 3, Clinton 0: The Lancers (2-2, 1-0) scored a pair of second-half goals to pull away from the River Kings (0-1, 0-1). Ben Evitts had two goals for North Scott.
Girls soccer
Muscatine 13, Davenport West 0: Trinity Christy scored five goals as the Muskies (2-0, 1-0 MAC) cruised to a 40-minute win over the Falcons (0-1, 0-1).
North Scott 4, Clinton 0: Sophie Hughes scored twice and Brenna Kundel and Rachel Drechsler each added goals as the Class 2A No. 3 Lancers (1-0, 1-0) opened the season in strong fashion against the River Queens (0-1, 0-1).
Pleasant Valley 2, Iowa City High 0: Rory Donahue and Gretchen Strobbe each scored to lift the Class 3A 12th-ranked Spartans (1-0) over the No. 14 Little Hawks.
Rock Island 6, Galesburg 0: Amy Haskill scored two goals as the Rocks outshot the Silver Streaks 31-0 in the Western Big Six opener.
Bettendorf at Davenport North, ppd.: The match between Bettendorf and Davenport North was postponed due to weather. A makeup date has yet to be determined.
Quincy at United Township, ppd.: The match between Quincy and United Township was postponed due to weather. A makeup date has yet to be determined.
Track and field
The Deac Ryan Relays, a 12-team boys track and field meet hosted by North Scott, was called off Tuesday because of inclement weather. A rescheduled date has not been determined.
The Davenport Ladies Classic at Brady Street Stadium also was cancelled.