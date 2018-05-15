Girls soccer
Normal 1, Moline 0: The seventh-seeded Maroons battled against top-seeded Normal Community in Tuesday's Class 3A regional semifinal but eventually fell in Pekin.
The game was scoreless until the 53rd minute before Normal went ahead. The Maroons finish their season 11-9-1.
QND 10, Alleman 0: Rock Island Alleman's postseason run came to an end Tuesday in a Class 1A sectional semifinal loss at Quincy Notre Dame.
The Pioneers end their season at 8-9 overall.
Geneseo 9, La Salle-Peru 0: Junior Rachel Daniels scored three goals as the Maple Leafs breezed to a regional victory in their postseason opener.
The win was the eighth straight for Geneseo (16-3), which advances to the Illinois Class 2A Sterling Regional final against against Streator. The Maple Leafs will be seeking their fifth straight regional title and 10th in 11 years.
Orion-Sherrard 1, Richwoods 0: Orion-Sherrard edged out Peoria Richwoods in a Class 2A regional semifinal at Orion on Lydia Clarke's goal with 16:17 remaining in the second half.
The win was a team-record 21st in 25 games for Sherrard, which advances to Saturday's regional title game against top-seeded Peoria Notre Dame (18-4).
Boys soccer
Bettendorf 3, Muscatine 1: The Bulldogs kept pace with co-leader Pleasant Valley in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with a victory at Muscatine on Tuesday.
Bettendorf scored a pair of goals in a 30-second sequence to take command 13 minutes into the contest. Jacob Parker scored first for the Bulldogs, then moments later a Muscatine pass bounced off a referee and was redirected to Parker, who found Dustin Harris all alone for a wide open goal.
The win moves Bettendorf (11-2) into a tie with PV at 7-1 in the MAC.
— Staff report