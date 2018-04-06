Boys soccer
Muscatine 2, Davenport North 0: Muscatine got goals from Antonio Melendez and Angel Arceo in capturing the Mississippi Athletic Conference win Friday.
The Muskies' Kobe Vasquez stopped all three of North's shot in the shutout. Robert Hartley had a pair of saves for North.
Drake Daniels and Eddie Treiber picked up the assists for Muscatine.
Girls soccer
Bettendorf 2, Iowa City West 0: In a matchup of top 10 teams in Class 3A, the Bulldogs pitched a shutout Friday night, beating 10-ranked Iowa City West.
Eleanor Drexler scored both goals for eighth-ranked Bettendorf, with assists going to Olivia Lewis and Alli Whitaker.
The Bulldogs outshot West 13-0 in their season-opening win.
Downers Grove 2, North Scott 1: The Lancers got a goal from Rachel Dreschler, but it wasn't enough as they fell to Downers Grove South (Ill.) on Friday.
Sophie Hughes got the assist on North Scott's lone goal.