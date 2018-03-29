Girls soccer
Orion-Sherrard United 2, Rock Island 0: A pair of goals from Jamie Abbott helped keep Orion-Sherrard United undefeated Thursday, shutting out Rock Island.
Abbott broke a halftime tie with an unassisted goal in the 48th minute and then added some insurance with another in the 68th.
OSU, 5-0 on the season, outshot the Rocks 22-6. The loss dropped Rock Island to 0-4.
Alleman 5, Princeton 0: An early goal from Ella DeSmet set the tone as Alleman scored on five of its 12 shots in topping Princeton Thursday.
DeSmet scored in the sixth minute to kick off the scoring, and Arianna Raya tacked on a second goal before the half.
Anna Darrow, Dora Cacari and Madi Snyder scored in the second half as the Pioneers pulled away. Cacari and Kendall Miller tallied assists for Alleman.
Megan Tanghe posted the shutout for Alleman, saving the lone Princeton shot.