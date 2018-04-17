Boys track
West, Northeast claim Gateway titles: Davenport West edged Pleasant Valley for the championship in the 'A' division of Clinton's Gateway Classic on Tuesday night, 129-120.
The Falcons received wins from DJ Mosley (long jump), Kameron Morgan (3,200), Trevor Burkhart (100), Keenan Dolan (400) and three relays -- shuttle hurdle, 400 and 1,600.
PV's Sam Hanna swept the throws, including a season-best time of 162 feet, 10 inches in the discus. The Spartans also ran a season-best 8:08.12 to claim the 3,200 relay.
Davenport Central's Will Reemstma prevailed in the 400 hurdles in 54.51 seconds, which should be good enough to qualify for the Drake Relays.
In the 'B' division, Northeast won all four field events and claimed four events on the track to accumulate 183 points. Central DeWitt was the runner-up with 130.
Wyatt Schmidt anchored the winning sprint medley relay while taking the 800 in 2:02.81.
Girls track and field
Central DeWitt wins home invite: Central DeWitt received wins from Julia Campbell in the 400 and 1,500 on its way to a win at the Saber Relays. The Sabers finished with 106 points, 26 in front of runner-up Kee High.
North Scott's Shelby Schmidt won the shot put (38-8 1/2) and teammate Abbi Lafrenz pulled out a win in the 800 while Maquoketa's Carolyn Pickup swept the individual hurdle races. Davenport North's Ariana Hill took the 100 in 12.85 seconds.
Assumption sixth at Solon: Laney Fitzpatrick ran the lead leg on Assumption's winning 3,200 relay and later collected an individual victory in the 800 to spark the Knights to sixth place at Solon's Denny Gruber Relays.
Grace Rohlf, Taylor Quick and Erin McMullen joined Fitzpatrick on the 3,200 relay that clocked in at 10:00.34. Fitzpatrick ran the 800 in a winning time of 2:26.83.
Solon took the meet with 164.5 points, followed by Mount Vernon (107.5) and North Cedar (77). North Cedar received wins from Darby Hawtrey (high jump) and the 800 relay.
Alleman makes it two straight: After capturing the Rockridge Invitational last Thursday, Alleman added the Fulton Lady Steamer Invitational crown to its accomplishments Tuesday.
The Pioneers scored 104 points to edge Milledgeville by 15. Ella Darrow (800) and Kiah O'Neal (high jump) collected wins.
Girls soccer
Burlington 2, Muscatine 1 (OT): Emily Murphy scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute to give Burlington (5-2, 2-0) the win over Muscatine (2-2, 1-2) at Bracewell Stadium.
After a scoreless first half, Muscatine's Raelynn Deleon scored in the 42nd minute before Bailey Wiemann scored the equalizer in the 59th minute to tie the match.
Assumption 6, Davenport North 0: Molly Gervase scored two goals and Annie Argo added two assists as the Knights (5-0, 3-0) scored six goals in the second half to pull away from the Wildcats (1-4, 0-3).
Pleasant Valley 7, Clinton 0: Grace Necker netted a hat trick and Rory Donahue added two goals and three assists to keep the Spartans (6-0, 3-0) tied atop the MAC with a win over the River Queens (1-3, 1-3).
North Scott 8, Davenport West 0: Kamryn Luett scored a hat trick and added two assists as the Lancers (5-3, 3-1) cruised to a win over the Falcons (1-6, 0-4) at The Pitch.
Sophie Hughes added two goals and Rachel Drechsler had two assists for North Scott.
Quincy 3, Rock Island 0: Hayley Milhauser and Alexis Miranda each scored to lead the Blue Devils over the Rocks.
Moline 4, Galesburg 0: It was Moline girls’ soccer coach Jonathan Dreasler’s 31st birthday on Tuesday, but it was Dreasler who was in the giving mood in his team’s Western Big 6 Conference win over Galesburg at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
Dreasler gave the gift of minutes to his younger Maroons (4-4, 2-1 Big 6), which helped hold the winless Silver Streaks (0-12-1, 0-3 Big 6) without a shot until the closing minute while racking up 42 shots.
Moline freshman Maddie Lodico led the team with two goals. Sophomore Karima Rangel and senior Lily Glackin scored the other two in a game which Moline led 2-0 at the half.
