Pleasant Valley was left with a sour taste in its mouth after suffering a narrow defeat to Davenport West in the Lancer Invite last weekend.
Thursday night, the Spartans got a chance to rid themselves of some of the sting from that defeat.
“(The loss) was definitely in the back of our minds,” midfielder Tomas Elias said.
The Spartans left no doubt of the outcome Thursday as they rolled over the visiting Falcons by a score of 7-0.
“Our energy and effort were great tonight,” said Spartan head coach Wayne Ward. “We’re truly blessed with the ability to play 22 guys and stay fresh.”
They wasted no time getting started as the Spartans were able to connect passes through the midfield until a long ball found a sprinting Anthony Pena down the sideline. Pena took two quick dribbles before he found a streaking Brennan Sarver down the middle, who corralled the cross and put them up in the seventh minute.
The rout was on from there as the Spartans knocked home two more goals in the first half, both off set pieces and both by substitute midfielder Tomas Elias.
“Once we got that first goal, it opened a lot of things up for us and really gave us confidence,” said Elias.
The first of Elias' goals was a free kick in the 26th minute right outside the 18-yard box that Caleb Stivers slid over to Elias, who lofted it right over the West goalie’s head. The second was in the 29th minute on a penalty kick, which Elias struck into the top right corner of the net.
“We were able to build from the back and play fast along the outside and get some dangerous balls across,” said Elias. “I just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”
It was more of the same in the second half, as the Spartans took advantage of the Falcons' aggressiveness by playing through the wide areas of the field and finding open men in the box.
In one of the more impressive goals of the night, Stivers struck an absolute rocket of a shot from just outside the 18-yard box that struck the crossbar and landed right at the foot of Isaac Ward. Ward, off the rebound, one-touch volleyed an absolute screamer into the net.
Ward found the back of the net again just three minutes later off a corner kick from Jack Roemer in the 47th minute.
“We’ve been working all season on trying to play through the two at the top and not be one-dimensional attacking,” said coach Ward.
Andre Hughes added another for the Spartans as he got his foot on a loose ball about 30 yards out and was able to send it sailing over the keeper’s head and into the goal.
Adrian Swanson finished things off with a goal in the 79th minute.