For much of the season, finishing has been the biggest issue holding back the Pleasant Valley boys soccer team.
The Spartans entered Tuesday's match against rival Bettendorf leading Class 3A with 235 shots, but only 35 goals to show for it.
Pleasant Valley capitalized Tuesday, making the most of its chances against the Class 3A second-ranked Bulldogs and edging out a 2-1 win at Spartan Stadium, snapping Bettendorf's 23-match MAC winning streak in the process.
"We've spoke about how our finishing has not been good enough," Spartan head coach Wayne Ward said. "We've worked very hard at practice and that goes to credit to all of the players involved, whether they played tonight or not and credit to the other coaches ... tonight it paid off. It was for us."
It's the first win for Pleasant Valley over Bettendorf since 2014 and could be something of a statement in Ward's first year as head coach.
"We came in here and our image or identity was that we were a soft team," senior Tomas Elias said. "Today was the day we proved that wrong. We came out against the second-ranked team, one of the best in the state, came in here fired up saying today is the day we prove everyone wrong."
Anthony Pena helped the Spartans come out swinging, splitting the Bettendorf defense and scoring just two minutes into the match.
The Bulldogs countered with pressure for much of the first half but didn't find many quality chances against the Pleasant Valley defense as the Spartans led 1-0 at halftime.
Elias scored the second goal of the match, getting a head on a free kick by Isaac Ward from 51 yards out in the 44th minute, putting the Spartans up 2-0.
"Tonight we didn't have a lot of chances but we put them in," Elias said. "We were just excited we were ahead for once. We didn't want this one stolen from us."
That was one of the last quality chances the Spartans had, but it was enough to fend off the Bulldogs (9-2, 5-1) and vault the Spartans (9-2, 6-1) into first place in the conference.
"This conference is always good competition and winning this game puts us where we want," sophomore keeper Grant Aller said. "We want to be first and we want to win it all but right now we're just focusing on what's coming ahead."
Aller was a big part of the win, especially in the second half as the Bulldogs started to mount a comeback. Blake Rollinger put Bettendorf on the board in the 57th minute, pouncing on a 55-yard free kick by Joey Parker to cut the Spartan lead in half.
But from then on, Aller kept Bettendorf off the board, including making a point blank save on Brant Mueller in the 80th minute to preserve the win.
"I just tried to keep the defense motivated," said Aller, who finished with 10 saves. "When they got that goal, all of us kept our heads up, we knew we would come back from it and just going forward, I knew I had to be confident because if you're not confident as a goalie, you're going to struggle."
The loss is the first conference setback for the Bulldogs since May 19, 2015. There were some visible emotions but also a resolve from many to turn the page and move on.
"I liked how we fought in the second half. Right now, they're way down but we'll be back, I've got a good team," Bettendorf head coach Ben Pennington said. "There's a few heads down right now. I saw some very good senior leadership after this game and I'm very proud of that. This is the reality of sports and it's a character builder. They'll bounce back."