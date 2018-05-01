Even Rory Donahue wasn't expecting this start to the season.
And yet, after graduating seven seniors and with its third head coach in the last three years, here Pleasant Valley is, ranked eighth in Class 3A and sitting atop the MAC standings after a 4-1 win over No. 4 Bettendorf Tuesday night at Spartan Stadium.
"I don't mean that against our team at all but we graduated big people last year," said Donahue, a four-year varsity player. "I didn't know where our offense this year was going to come from but this year instead of having one girl be our goal scorer and be the star of our team we have a bunch of people coming together."
Donahue scored two goals in the second half, helping the Spartans (9-1, 6-0) pull away after the teams went into halftime tied 1-1. The Spartans have allowed only two goals all season and the cushion was more than enough for Pleasant Valley to hang onto.
"We haven't given up a lot of goals this season so we have to keep the mentality, even when we do give up goals," senior Grace Necker said. "I think that's what our team did tonight. We didn't want the goal scored against to bring us down and we kept fighting through."
Necker scored the first goal of the match, capitalizing on a second effort for her fifth goal of the season just seven minutes into the match. Olivia Lewis countered for Bettendorf (7-2, 3-1) in the 13th minute, burying a free kick from 33 yards out to tie the match.
Lewis' goal shifted the momentum in the first half as the Bulldogs controlled play but couldn't add to their lead, firing a shot off the crossbar and failing to convert on chances in the box. Bettendorf also missed on an early chance to start the second half and Necker scored her second goal of the match in the 55th minute to put PV ahead for good.
Bettendorf never found the counter as Donahue scored both her goals to add to the lead.
"We've got to make some changes, we've got to move some people around and shore up defensively," Bettendorf coach Todd Hornaday said. "Obviously we have some holes, gave up four goals tonight and four goals against (Ankeny) Centennial two weeks ago. We've got to get back to that team we had at the end of last year when we were shutting everybody out."
This is a big two week stretch for Pleasant Valley, with four games against ranked teams. It started with a 1-0 loss to No. 10 Linn-Mar last Friday but PV countered with the win Tuesday. Next up is Class 1A top-ranked and defending state champion Assumption, followed by Class 2A No. 3 North Scott.
There's a lot left to prove, but the Spartans like where they're at with a month left in the regular season.
"I thought, as a team, that's the best we've played all year," PV coach Ed Knupp said. "Our defense can get better, our decision-making with the ball can get better, we can have a better finishing touch as well. We did pretty well tonight but I think we can keep getting better and we've got another month to do that."