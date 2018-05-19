ELDRIDGE — For the North Scott girls soccer team, converting chances have been hard to come by over the last six matches.
The Lancers have scored six goals in their three wins but have been shut out in the three losses.
“We’re not putting enough on frame,” Lancer head coach Dion Ayers said of the offensive struggles. “We’re not finishing in the offensive third.”
That changed Saturday.
Powered by two goals from Rylie Rucker and a defense that didn’t allow a single shot, Class 2A fifth-ranked North Scott flexed its muscles with a 3-0 victory over Central DeWitt at The Pitch.
“I think it was important to get a few goals,” Rucker said. “We do like to use the outside quite a bit, and they were giving us the middle. It got the job done.”
It marks the second time in three matches the Lancers (10-6) have scored three times.
In her second career multi-goal contest, Rucker and the midfielders attacked the sidelines against a Saber team that struggled to keep up.
Kamryn Luett got by her defender down the right side of the field, made a move and sneaked a pass to Rucker who laced it front side for a goal in the 20th minute.
“Kamryn likes the little touch-and-go type of passes,” the junior said. “She knows how fast it needs to go, and she found me.”
Rucker’s second goal came down the left side as she outpaced the DeWitt defense and found the bottom right corner in the 37th minute as North Scott took a 2-0 lead after the first 40 minutes. Paige Blaskovich added a goal in the 76th minute that was beyond the 20-yard box.
Ayers called Rucker their playmaker.
“It was nice to see our team find her on those little delayed runs through the middle of the field,” he said. “When she gets behind the defense, she’s so calm and collected.”
Even with a formation change by the Sabers (11-6) in the second half, North Scott kept Central DeWitt off the scoreboard despite missing their starting center back Brenna Kundel.
It was not pleasing for DeWitt head coach Tom Portz to watch.
“We know where we’re lacking, and we know what it’s going to take to play at a higher level,” Portz said.
In 10 days, these two schools, separated by 13 miles, could meet again.
If the Sabers defeat Maquoketa in the first round, they would return to The Pitch for the chance to play in a regional final.
Both Ayers and Portz know a rematch is possible.
“We’re looking at different combinations seeing what maybe will work what maybe won’t,” Portz said. “We’ve got some work to do.”