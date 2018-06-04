Ellie Scranton has been fighting direct kicks all season.
The Pleasant Valley sophomore has missed wide at times, not followed through at times, her struggles a side effect of a foot injury suffered early in the season.
But with a state berth on the line Monday, Scranton came through, burying a kick from 36 yards off the hands of Dubuque Hempstead keeper Karissa Beringer and into the back of the net in the 78th minute at Spartan Stadium.
The goal gave PV a 1-0 win over the Mustangs and sent the Spartans to their 16th state tournament and first since 2016. PV will be joined in Des Moines from the MAC by Assumption. North Scott lost to Burlington Notre Dame on Monday, marking the first time since 2010 the MAC hasn't had three state qualifiers.
The Spartans play fourth-ranked Waukee on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
"This last chance, when I got the opportunity, I really wanted to capitalize," Scranton said. "With everything, the emotion of the game, going to state and my teammates really helped me by trusting me through the process of me getting my shot right and giving me confidence.
"I'm just so excited that everyone was so supportive and I'm so excited to go to state with this team."
Prior to Scranton's goal, the Spartans (15-2) and Mustangs (9-9) were locked in a defensive battle, neither team willing to give.
Hempstead already pulled an upset last week, beating ninth-ranked Bettendorf 2-1 and the Mustangs showed it wasn't a fluke, limiting PV's offensive chances throughout the match.
The Spartans outshot the Mustangs 9-5 but only mustered six on net, struggling to properly test Beringer in net.
But as the game went on, the Spartans controlled more and more possession, getting increased chances to score.
"I think we can keep getting better," head coach Ed Knupp said. "There were things we didn't do well today, especially to start the game but after that we progressed and got better throughout the match."
Hempstead opted to play with its back to the sun in the first half, hoping to capitalize on a miscue from Ruccolo. The Spartans felt that decision favored them to start the match.
And the decision might have paid off in the second half as Beringer misplayed Scranton's kick.
"We wanted it," Ruccolo said. "It's hard but we knew they were going to have it in the second half too and for them it was going to be even lower. I just tried to keep it clean and my back line really helped me."
It's been quite a run for the Spartans, who are on their third coach in the last three seasons. Yet they have wins over five ranked teams, earned a conference championship and now are state-bound.
"It was a goal to go to the state tournament," Knupp said. "I think for us, where we started out and where we are today, I have different expectations today than when we first scrimmaged early in the season. We're much better than we were, and that's the goal."
This is the 13th shutout of the season for the Spartans, who have allowed just three goals, the best mark in the state.
It gives Pleasant Valley confidence it can make some noise in Des Moines this weekend.
"I've had so much confidence with my back line this season. I know this group is one that will have each other's backs and keep covering," Ruccolo said. "I think we're going to be really hard to beat defensively and that's definitely the mindset we're going to keep going forward."