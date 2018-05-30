A horrendous start for the Bettendorf girls soccer team turned into a nightmare ending.
The Bulldogs allowed two goals in the first nine minutes of Wednesday night's Class 3A regional semifinal against Dubuque Hempstead and never could recover, falling to the Mustangs by the tally of 2-1 at TouVelle Stadium.
Bettendorf was hoping to make a run to the state tournament but instead finds its season over with a final overall record of 13-5. The Mustangs (9-8) advance to take on Pleasant Valley for the regional title on Monday at Spartans Stadium.
The Bulldogs were relentless in the final 20 minutes of the contest, trailing by just the one goal after Mia Griffin scored after receiving a great pass out of the midfield from Tessa Wright in the 58th minute. Bettendorf pounded away at Hempstead's defense with 10 shots on goal in the second half, including seven in the final 15 minutes.
Sophomore Olivia Lewis was a monster for Bettendorf in attack mode the last part of the contest, making dangerous runs and putting four shots on goal herself. But perhaps the most painful miss came in the 77th minute when Wright sent in a great ground cross pass that Lewis just pushed wide of the right post from 8 yards out.
Hempstead went into bunker mode from there, and the Bulldogs could not find the equalizer as the Hempstead players rushed goalkeeper Karissa Beringer in celebration when the game was over. Some Bettendorf players collapsed in disbelief on the turf.
Besides the two goals in the early part of the contest, the most cruel blow for the home team came when senior attacking player Eleanor Drexler suffered a serious left knee injury after colliding with Beringer in the 13th minute while attempting to get a shot attempt from inside the penalty area.
Drexler did not return, and her offensive threat was missed the rest of the way. Bulldogs coach Todd Hornaday told his team after the game that the loss will sting for a while but said the most important thing was to be supportive for Drexler, who was scheduled to leave for West Point sometime next month.
As for the game, Hornaday said the hole the Bulldogs dug themselves was too much to get out of. Hempstead scored in the second minute when Shyla Thurston sent in a corner kick that an unmarked Erin Rieckens easily headed in from 6 yards out past keeper Justine Pearson. Pearson got a hand on the attempt, but the power was too great to stop from getting into the right corner.
"We were not very good in the air all year, and the first header, (Rieckens) jumped above like eight people, and we did not try to go for the ball," Hornaday said. "Right then, you put yourself in a hole."
The Mustangs did not waste much time as seven minutes later, Thurston sent a good over-the-top pass to lone striker Grace Daack, who beat her defender and put a hard, low ground shot past a diving Pearson from 15 yards out. Four minutes later, Drexler was gone and the shell-shocked Bulldogs had to try and regroup.
"We knew they had speed on the counter-attack on that second goal. ... I don't know if it was miscommunication on defense," Hornaday said. "Sometimes my defense is so eager to push up that they get caught up-field. It's something to work on for the future."
Bettendorf also did not catch any breaks. Lewis missed a goal in the 23rd minute when her free kick from 25 yards missed the top left corner by inches. Griffin had a header from 6 yards out off a corner kick go off the underside of the crossbar in the opening minute of the second half.
Lewis also missed nearly 10 minutes of the first half after she collided with a Hempstead defender and left to get ice on her face. On a night where nearly everything went wrong, Hornaday said he was proud of his team's season, which included victories over highly ranked teams such as Iowa City West, Ames and Davenport Assumption.
"We had some big wins, but then we had some losses where we made too many mistakes, and tonight was one of those games," he said. "The only thing you can do is learn from it, pick up the pieces, train hard and come back next year and give it your best shot."