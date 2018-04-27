One blemish doesn't fully overshadow what the Pleasant Valley girls soccer team has accomplished this year.
After losing seven seniors and with its third head coach in three years, the Spartans won their first eight games before falling 1-0 to Linn-Mar on Friday night at Spartan Stadium.
Up until the loss, the Class 3A No. 8 Spartans had not allowed a goal, thanks to the solid play of its back line and senior goalkeeper Jenna Ruccolo.
"I'm really proud of our back line," Ruccolo said. "It was definitely a change coming into this year, and coach really told us this game was one we'd be able to learn a lot from."
Ruccolo battled not only the No. 10 Linn-Mar attack but also the sun and the wind in the first half. Several balls carried with the wind, forcing her to have to make quick adjustments to keep the game scoreless.
The Lions scored their lone goal in the 26th minute, as Allison Post headed in a ball from Maddi Fisher, but Ruccolo finished the night with 13 saves for the Spartans (8-1).
"I definitely have a lot of confidence," Ruccolo said. "Obviously goals are going to in so you just have to put them behind you. I just want to play the best for the team in front of me and make as many saves as possible."
Once the Spartans had the wind in the second half, they controlled play a lot more, also helped by a change in style.
"That was challenging conditions, windy, sunny and a team that likes to bang it up forward in the air. I thought for the most part we handled that well tonight and got some great goalkeeping," PV head coach Ed Knupp said. "We took away from our attacking style a little bit to work on defending the long ball, which we were going to see tonight. I think that hurt us a little bit in the first 30, 40 minutes, and then we went back to playing the style we like to play, attacking-wise and we were a lot more successful. Our possession got a lot better, and we started to get some chances on goal."
The Spartans thought they tied the match in the 78th minute. Ellie Scranton blocked a kick from Linn-Mar keeper Anna Kimball and put the ball in the back of the net, but the official ruled a handball and the Lions (6-1) held on for the win.
"It's just unfortunate they saw it as a handball when, from my vantage point, it looked like Ellie knocked it down and knocked it in," Knupp said. "It was a great play, it was just unfortunate it didn't go our way."