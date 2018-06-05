Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Members of the Pleasant Valley girls soccer team celebrate with their state qualifying banner after beating Dubuque Hempstead 1-0 in a Class 3A regional final Monday at Spartan Stadium.

 Bobby Metcalf, Quad-City Times

 MAC tri-champions Assumption, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley paced the all-conference soccer teams, released Monday.

Assumption and Pleasant Valley each had four representatives on the first team while Bettendorf had three.

The Knights, who finished the regular season 12-2, were represented by forward Carly King, midfielder Molly Gervase and defenders Annie Argo and Bridget Poster. The Knights have allowed four goals this season.

Pleasant Valley, which entered the postseason 14-2, is represented by forward Rory Donahue, midfielder Grace Necker, defender Rachael Woods and goalkeeper Jenna Ruccolo. Ruccolo has allowed three goals this season.

Bettendorf, which finished its season 13-5, was represented by forward Elanor Drexler, midfielder Olivia Lewis and defender Allison Whitaker.

Burlington rounded out the top team with two representatives. Logan Ziegler, who led the MAC with 24 goals and Emily Murphy, who led the conference with 23 assists, were both selected.

Pleasant Valley's Ed Knupp was named coach of the year in his first season at the helm.

