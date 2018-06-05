MAC tri-champions Assumption, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley paced the all-conference soccer teams, released Monday.
Assumption and Pleasant Valley each had four representatives on the first team while Bettendorf had three.
The Knights, who finished the regular season 12-2, were represented by forward Carly King, midfielder Molly Gervase and defenders Annie Argo and Bridget Poster. The Knights have allowed four goals this season.
Pleasant Valley, which entered the postseason 14-2, is represented by forward Rory Donahue, midfielder Grace Necker, defender Rachael Woods and goalkeeper Jenna Ruccolo. Ruccolo has allowed three goals this season.
Bettendorf, which finished its season 13-5, was represented by forward Elanor Drexler, midfielder Olivia Lewis and defender Allison Whitaker.
Burlington rounded out the top team with two representatives. Logan Ziegler, who led the MAC with 24 goals and Emily Murphy, who led the conference with 23 assists, were both selected.
Pleasant Valley's Ed Knupp was named coach of the year in his first season at the helm.
060418-assumption-soccer-001
Assumption goalie Dani Hauman and teammate Bridget Poster hold up the state qualifier banner Monday after the Knights beat Holy Trinity 8-0 in the Iowa Class 1A regional final girls soccer game at St. Vincent Center in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
060418-assumption-soccer-002
Members of the Assumption girls soccer team celebrate after their 1A regional final win over Holy Trinity, Monday, June 4, 2018, at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport. Assumption won 8-0 to advance to the state tournament.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
060418-assumption-soccer-003
Assumption's Molly Gervase heads the ball against Holy Trinity on Monday in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
060418-assumption-soccer-004
Assumption's Sam Scodeller lines up the ball with the goal and shoots but misses wide, Monday, June 4, 2018, during second half action of the Iowa Class 1A regional final girls soccer game against Holy Trinity held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport. Assumption won 8-0 to advance to the state tournament.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
060418-assumption-soccer-005
Assumption's Carly King takes a shot at the goal and scores against Holy Trinity on Monday in Davenport.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
060418-assumption-soccer-006
Assumption's Bridget Poster heads the ball against Holy Trinity's Elle Rashid, Monday, June 4, 2018, during second half action of the Iowa Class 1A regional final girls soccer game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport. Assumption won 8-0 to advance to the state tournament.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
060418-assumption-soccer-007
Assumption's Livy Lansing controls the ball against Holy Trinity, Monday, June 4, 2018, during second half action of the Iowa Class 1A regional final girls soccer game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport. Assumption won 8-0 to advance to the state tournament.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
060418-assumption-soccer-008
Assumption's Molly Gervase kicks the ball in for a goal against Holy Trinity, Monday, June 4, 2018, during second half action of the Iowa Class 1A regional final girls soccer game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport. Assumption won 8-0 to advance to the state tournament.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
060418-assumption-soccer-009
Assumption's Sam Scodeller colides with Holy Trinity goalie Samantha Pothitakis, Monday, June 4, 2018, during second half action of the Iowa Class 1A regional final girls soccer game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport. Assumption won 8-0 to advance to the state tournament.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
060418-assumption-soccer-010
Assumption's Carly King watches the ball roll out of bounds, last touched by Holy Trinity's Nicole Pothitakis, Monday, June 4, 2018, during second half action of the Iowa Class 1A regional final girls soccer game held at the St. Vincent Center in Davenport. Assumption won 8-0 to advance to the state tournament.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
053018-pv-girls-soccer-001
Pleasant Valley's Rory Donahue scores the first goal against Clinton goalie Haley Burken on Wednesday during first-half action at the class 3A regional semifinal game held at Pleasant Valley High School.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
053018-pv-girls-soccer-002
Pleasant Valley's Ellie Scranton takes a shot at the Clinton goal, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, during first half action of the class 3A regional semifinal game held at Pleasant Valley High School.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
053018-pv-girls-soccer-003
Clinton's Peyton Metzger and Pleasant Valley's Gretchen Strobbe go for the ball, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, during first half action of the class 3A regional semifinal game held at Pleasant Valley High School.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
053018-pv-girls-soccer-004
Pleasant Valley's Ellie Scranton shoots against Clinton goalie Haley Burken, but the shot goes wide, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, during first half action of the class 3A regional semifinal game held at Pleasant Valley High School.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
053018-pv-girls-soccer-005
Pleasant Valley's Rory Donahue gets to the ball before Clinton's Casey Smith, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, during first half action of the class 3A regional semifinal game held at Pleasant Valley High School.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
053018-pv-girls-soccer-006
Clinton goalie Haley Burken knocks the ball down and away for a save against Pleasant Valley, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, during first half action of the class 3A regional semifinal game held at Pleasant Valley High School.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
053018-pv-girls-soccer-007
Pleasant Valley's Allie Simpson gets sandwiched between Clinton goalie Haley Burken and Alexys Lemke (18), Wednesday, May 30, 2018, during first half action of the class 3A regional semifinal game held at Pleasant Valley High School.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
053018-pv-girls-soccer-008
Pleasant Valley's Natalie Aller heads the ball against Clinton, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, during first half action of the class 3A regional semifinal game held at Pleasant Valley High School.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
053018-pv-girls-soccer-009
Pleasant Valley's Kelsie Foltz (10) is congratulated by teammate Jenna Riordan after she score the second goal against Clinton on Wednesday during first-half action at the class 3A regional semifinal game held at Pleasant Valley High School.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
053018-pv-girls-soccer-010
Pleasant Valley's Rory Donahue is congratulated by teammates Gretchen Strobbe (24) and Ellie Scranton (15) after her goal against Clinton, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, during first half action of the class 3A regional semifinal game held at Pleasant Valley High School.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052218-qct-assumption-bettendorf-soccer-001
Bettendorf's Alli Whitaker heads the ball against Assumption's Livy Lansing on Tuesday at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052218-qct-assumption-bettendorf-soccer-002
Assumption Abby Klostermann and Bettendorf's Annika Skogman battle for control of the ball Tuesday at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052218-qct-assumption-bettendorf-soccer-003
The ball flys over the head of Assumption goalie Anna Vonderhaar on a penalty kick by Bettendorf's Jaylen Cangas , Tuesday, May 22, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052218-qct-assumption-bettendorf-soccer-004
Bettendorf's Alli Whitaker kicks the ball in front of Assumption's Molly Gervase, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052218-qct-assumption-bettendorf-soccer-005
Bettendorf's Tessa Wright kicks the ball before Assumption's Livy Lansing gets there Tuesday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052218-qct-assumption-bettendorf-soccer-006
Assumption's Sully Kelly collides with Bettendorf's Abigal Schafer on Tuesday.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052218-qct-assumption-bettendorf-soccer-007
Bettendorf's Jaylen Cangas heads the ball against Assumption's Abbey Klostermann, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052218-qct-assumption-bettendorf-soccer-008
Bettendorf's Jaylen Cangas turns the ball up field against Assumption, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052218-qct-assumption-bettendorf-soccer-009
Assumption's Molly Gervase hits the ground after colliding with Bettendorf's Olivia Lewis, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052218-qct-assumption-bettendorf-soccer-010
Bettendorf's Abbigail Stohle and Assumption's Abbey Klostermann both go for the header, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052218-qct-assumption-bettendorf-soccer-011
Bettendorf's Eleanor Drexler and Assumption's Bridget Poster collide while battling for control of the ball, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
052218-qct-assumption-bettendorf-soccer-012
Assumption's Sully Kelly and Bettendorf's Mia Griffin both go for the header, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
041318-girls-soccer-002
Bettendorf's Elizabeth Park puts a move on Rock Island Alleman's Ella DeSmet, Friday, April 13, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz
041318-girls-soccer-003
The ball goes over the arm of Alleman goalie Megan Tanghe and drops in for a goal Friday during first-half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf. The goal by Bettendorf's Elizabeth Park was the only one scored in the Bulldogs' 1-0 win.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
041318-girls-soccer-004
Bettendorf's Elizabeth Park is congratulated by teammates after kicking in the first goal of the game against Rock Island Alleman, Friday, April 13, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz
041318-girls-soccer-005
Rock Island Alleman's Mackenzie Larsen heads the ball against Bettendorf, Friday, April 13, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz
041318-girls-soccer-006
Alleman's Anna Darrow and Bettendorf's Audrey Whitaker both go for the header, Friday, April 13, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz
041318-girls-soccer-007
Bettendorf's Eleanor Drexler heads the ball against Rock Island Alleman, Friday, April 13, 2018, during first half action at TouVelle Stadium in Bettendorf.
John Schultz
041318-girls-soccer-008
Rock Island Alleman's Ella DeSmet passes the ball to a teammate, Friday, April 13, 2018, during first half action against Bettendorf at TouVelle Stadium.
John Schultz
041318-girls-soccer-009
Alleman's s Mackenzie Larsen keeps an eye on the ball after kicking it, Friday, April 13, 2018, during first half action against Bettendorf at TouVelle Stadium.
John Schultz
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-001
Assumption's Livy Lansing (21) and North Scott's Adriane Latham (9) compete for the ball during the first half of their game in Eldridge on Tuesday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-002
North Scott's Heather Hoeger (1) jumps to try and block a goal by Assumption's Abbey Klostermann (23) during the first half Tuesday.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-003
Teammates gather around Assumption's Abbey Klostermann (23) to celebrate her goal during the first half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Assumption won the game, 1-0.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-004
Assumption's Abbey Klostermann (23) passes the ball away during the first half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Assumption won the game, 1-0.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-005
Assumption's Kylie Hulsbrink (4) receives a pass during the first half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Assumption won the game, 1-0.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-006
Assumption players run back to their bench in celebration after their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Assumption won the game, 1-0.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-007
Assumption's Molly Gervase (5) runs down the field with the ball followed by North Scott's Paige Tomlinson (5) during the second half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Assumption won the game, 1-0.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-008
North Scott's Heather Hoeger (1) jumps to block a shot during the second half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Assumption won the game, 1-0.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-009
Assumption's Molly Gervase (5) gets tripped up while competing with North Scott's Kaitlynn Ruwe (11) for the ball during the first half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Assumption won the game, 1-0.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-010
North Scott's Adelyn Carmody (18) kicks away the ball during the first half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Assumption won the game, 1-0.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-011
North Scott's Heather Hoeger (1) slides to save a ball under pressure from Assumption's Livy Lansing (21) during the second half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Assumption won the game, 1-0.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-012
North Scott's Adriane Latham (9) passes the ball away under pressure from Assumption's Carly King (9) during the second half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Assumption won the game, 1-0.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-013
North Scott's Brenna Kundel (12) steals the ball away from Assumption's Carly King (9) during the second half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Assumption won the game, 1-0.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-014
Assumption's Anna Vonderhaar (1) blocks a shot by a North Scott player during the second half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Assumption won the game, 1-0.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-015
Assumption's Sully Kelly (2) takes control of the ball during the first half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-016
Assumption's head coach Elizabeth Maus watches her players during the second half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-017
North Scott's head coach Dion Ayers watches his players during the second half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-018
Assumption's Sully Kelly (2) kicks the ball away while under pressure from North Scott's Adelyn Carmody (18) during the first half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-019
North Scott's Sophie Hughes (8) runs with the ball facing Assumption's Sully Kelly (2) during the second half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-020
North Scott's Brenna Kundel (12) runs with the ball pursued by Assumption's Molly Gervase (5) during the second half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-021
North Scott's Adriane Latham (9) works around Assumption's Carly King (9) during the second half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-022
North Scott's Adriane Latham (9) looks for an opening under pressure from Assumption's Molly Gervase (5) and Livy Lansing (21) during the first half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-023
Assumption's Livy Lansing (21) makes a pass during the first half of their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-024
Assumption's Molly Gervase (5) talkes to media after their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
041018-ASSUMPTION-NSCOTT-G-SOCCER-025
Assumption's Abbey Klostermann (23) talks to media after their game at North Scott High School in Eldridge on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times