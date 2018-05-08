With the United Township girls' soccer team seeking its first outright Western Big Six Conference title since 2004, it was Quincy that completed a convincing 4-2 victory at the Panther Pitch on Tuesday night.
The win forced a three-way share of the conference crown, with Quincy, UT and Moline all finishing with 4-1 Big 6 records.
Quincy senior Abbie Reis scored the game’s first goal after shaking free of her defender in the seventh minute. Blue Devil junior Emma Kroeger’s goal in the 28th minute gave Quincy a 2-0 lead, which UT sophomore Madison Gordon halved with a score four minutes later.
With Quincy (7-12-1, 4-1 Big Six) leading 2-1 after the halftime break, UT had its defenders pushed toward midfield in hopes of scoring the equalizer. But Quincy junior forward Alexis Miranda grabbed possession of the ball, dashing on a breakaway down the field to assist Reis for her second goal.
UT (10-10, 4-1 Big 6) coach Phil Weaver said the goal was a deflating moment for a team battling to get back into the game.
“We were in a corner kick scenario situation, and they go the whole length of the field to score that third goal,” said Weaver. “And it’s the killer goal. But if players understand their role, and commit to that role, and discipline themselves to play that role, that doesn’t happen.”
Quincy’s Hayley Milhauser scored in the 71st minute, and Ryleigh O’Brien’s goal for UT a minute later was the final tally. O'Brien finished with the conference lead with 10 goals in league play. Reis was second with seven.
“We counted one two-minute phase where we just drove the ball straight into a blue shirt eight times,” said Weaver, whose club was out-shot 26-11. “That’s the kind of thing that doesn’t put you in control of the game.”
Quincy earned a share of the conference title after winning it outright last season. UT and Moline shared the conference in 2016.
“We were really looking forward to this game, because we knew we were going to put all our energy in to winning,” Reis said. “I’m glad we at least got a (conference) share. It’s better than a loss, that’s for sure.”
Quincy head coach Travis Dinkheller said it was key for his team to be able to bring more energy than it had at last week’s loss at Moline, which followed five games in five days.
“We’ve been up and down," he said. "But ultimately, to come out and attack the goal the way we did, and play as hard as we did, it was really nice to see.”
Dinkheller said he emphasized being quick to the ball before the game, and being hungry in the box, something he said his forwards did on Tuesday.