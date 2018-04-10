SILVIS — Facing a Moline girls soccer team that shut down Alleman 5-0 last week to start Western Big Six play, United Township was prepared for a competitive match on Tuesday night as the host at the Panther Pitch.
Thanks to Panther goals from sophomores Alexandra Garcia and Madison Gordon, paired with a strong performance defensively from keeper Hannah Mirimanian, UT topped Moline 2-1 to begin its Big Six schedule with a win.
UT (2-3, 1-0 Big 6) coach Phil Weaver said containing Moline’s team speed and last year’s conference scoring champ Karima Rangel was key. But both teams were evenly matched in what he called a “scrappy affair.”
“We got a break with the PK early on,” Weaver said. “Alex got brought down in the box and tucked the PK away. And I thought that might have settled us a little bit and given us a bit more confidence.”
Scoring opportunities were scarce early on, but UT’s Garcia converted the penalty kick in the 32nd minute to give the hosts their first lead. But, with under a minute before halftime, Moline’s Rangel found Morgan Vercautren for the equalizer.
The goal that turned out to be the game-winner came from UT’s Gorgon, who scored off a hit from Ryleigh O’Brien.
O’Brien said Moline had an advantage already having played one conference game last week when UT’s match against Quincy was postponed. However, the team was motivated for a win against what she said was UT’s biggest rival. She said Moline’s team speed pushed them to play even tighter defense, and they converted offensively.
“I think we were able to hone in on our chances and put them away when we got them,” said O’Brien. “It’s great to start off 1-0 in the conference.”
O’Brien said Mirimanian, also her future teammate at Loras College, was big in the net. She finished with nine saves.
“Our goalkeeper did amazing tonight. I think she was definitely key to our win. If we didn’t have her, it would have been a rough game. And I think (defender) Madison Meldrum played a really good game for us too. Our defenders really pushed it.”
Moline had opportunities for goals late, including a shot that was just wide on an open goal, but a couple breakaways fell short as Moline was caught offsides four times in the game. The Maroons (2-3, 1-1 Big 6) out-shot UT 15-11.
Despite the win, Weaver said the team must improve if it wants to remain competitive for bigger things.
“You don’t want to be winning the game because you’re catching people offside constantly. You want to win the game because you’re showing quality, you’re showing strength in abilities out there. My girls have got to realize it’s a long season in terms of games we’ve got, but short in terms of the period of time we have to play. They have to learn quickly if we want to progress down the conference road.”