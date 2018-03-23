Alleman
Coach: Randy Bollman (8th year, 80-57-5).
2017: 8-10, 2-3; 4th in Western Big 6; lost to Peoria Notre Dame in 2A regional finals.
Returning starters: Sr.: Anka Snider, mid; Mackenzie Larsen, def; Zoe Arvanitis, def; Dora Cacari, mid. Jr.: Anna Darrow, fwd; Julia DeSmet, mid/fwd. Soph.: Megan Tanghe, GK; Alli Edwards, mid.
Impact newcomers: Sr.: Madeline DeSutter, def. Soph.: Arianna Raya, fwd. Fresh.: Ella DeSmet, fwd; Kendall Miller, fwd; Isabella Pinc, def.
Bollman: “Alleman has a good mix of returning talent along with new faces to the varsity program. Once we settle in with positions and sub rotation, this group could be competitive in conference and playoffs.”
Moline
Coach: Jonathan Dreasler (1st year at Moline; 29-13 at Assumption)
2017: 8-10, 3-2; third in Big 6; lost to Minooka in 3A regional semis.
Returning starters: Sr.: Fiona Roehrs, fwd; Morgan Vercauren, mid; Lily Glackin, mid; Sam Cramer, def; Jr.: Audrey Ellison, def. Soph.: Karima Rangel, fwd; Allie Van, def.
Dreasler: “We will be relying on returning players to step into the conversation, along with a few freshmen looking to make an immediate impact to the team this season.”
Rock Island
Coach: Mike Mertel (4th year, 16-34-4)
2017: 7-10, 1-4; fifth in Big 6; lost to Moline in 3A regional quarters.
Returning starters: Sr.: Vanessa Holland, fwd; Paw Kaw Ku, def; Sophie Agbayani, mid. Jr.: Kayla Garcia, mid; Raegan Scheper, mid/fwd; Mikayla DePover, GK; Rylee Bowling, mid/fwd; Teigyn Sanders, mid; Amy Haskill, mid; Amber Haskill, def; Mirsa Boyer, def.
Impact newcomers: Soph.: Hae Ni Sher, mid; Isabelle Sosa, def. Fresh.: Alyssa Groothaert, mid; Rachelle Iradukunda, mid; Haylie Roos, def.
Mertel: “We have bigger numbers than we've had in my time as head coach, along with more experience within the program. We are still looking to put the pieces together after losing some key veterans, but we have many options at the varsity level.”
United Township
Coach: Phil Weaver (23rd season, 217-190-30)
Assistants: Tony Davila, Eric Cassling, Margaret Williams, Kayla Vincent.
2017: 9-13, 4-1; 2nd in Western Big 6; lost to Pekin in 3A regional semis.
Returning starters: Sr.: Hannah Mirimanian, GK; Delainey Davila, def; Kristine Thompson, def; Bryanna Copas, mid; Ryleigh O’Brien, fwd; Kaisa Sommer, def; Emily DeVilder, def. Jr.: Madison Meldrum, def.
Impact newcomers: Soph.: Madison Gordon, fwd; Alex Garcia, mid; Jenna Fender, mid. Fresh.: Kayla Dorn, mid.
Weaver: “There's a strong mix of experience and raw talent with the potential to succeed, capable of setting an early pace and challenging once again for conference and postseason honors.”
— Drake Lansman, Lee News Network