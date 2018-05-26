CEDAR RAPIDS — Henry Bloom was virtually a stone wall for 100 minutes.
Cedar Rapids Xavier's boys soccer team peppered nearly 30 shots at the Central DeWitt freshman goalkeeper Saturday afternoon.
Bloom refused to let much get by him. He dove to his left, maneuvered to his right and soared high to record 25 saves.
"I just really wanted to go to state, and I didn't want to let a goal in," Bloom said.
But for as dominant as Bloom was most of the match, Xavier keeper Jack Lemke was the difference in the end.
Lemke stopped three of the Sabers' four attempts in penalty kicks, and Class 2A third-ranked Xavier escaped with a 3-2 (3-1 PKs) victory over 12th-ranked Central DeWitt in a substate final at a sweltering Heco Field.
"I was pretty nervous," Lemke said. "I had never really done that before. I have to give my coaches a lot of credit because they had scouted them and gave me a good idea of where they thought their players would kick it."
It will be Xavier's 10th consecutive trip to the state tournament this week at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Central DeWitt, which was vying for the program's third state appearance in five years, bows out at 12-6.
"We left absolutely everything we had on the field," Sabers first-year coach Bob Fout said. "We're disappointed because we wanted to go to state, but I'm so proud of these guys.
"They battled all day long. They played their butts off."
The teams combined for four goals in the first 19 minutes. Nobody found the back of the net for the next 81.
Xavier's Thomas Bean opened the scoring in the fourth minute, but Central DeWitt's Jesper Andreassen answered less than a minute later off an assist from Drew Deke.
Then in the ninth minute, Bean tallied his second goal inside the box.
The Sabers had the equalizer. Max Cousins made a nice feed to Brett Baxter, and the senior booted through his 11th goal of the year.
Xavier (9-7) controlled play for most of the match. It had a slew of opportunities, including three golden chances in the two 10-minute overtimes.
Central DeWitt's defense wouldn't budge.
"Our defense was phenomenal," Baxter said. "For just being a freshman, Henry was incredible. He's got three more years in front of him, so he'll do great stuff."
Bloom finished the season with 115 saves, the second most in a season for a Sabers keeper. His save percentage of .891 ranks second in program history.
"If it wasn't for Henry, we're not in the position we're in," Fout said. "He has been doing that for us all season."
Baxter and Mason Braddock were stopped by Lemke in the first two rounds of PKs. Bean and Tyler Steffensmeier converted for the Saints.
Ezra Onken did score for Central DeWitt in the third round, but Lemke dodged Mads Helms' try to secure the victory.
Xavier's players rushed Lemke to celebrate.
"That's a very fun experience," Lemke said. "I'm glad I could experience that."
It was heartache on the other side.
Central DeWitt was so close to its third straight nail-biting win of the postseason.
"Their goalie did an amazing job," Baxter said.
The Sabers have five seniors in their starting lineup, including their top three scorers in Andreassen (19 goals), Baxter (11) and Deke (6).
But with Bloom and four other freshmen and sophomores in the starting 11, the Sabers don't expect a drop-off in 2019.
"I'm going to work hard this offseason and come back ready next year," Bloom said. "We'll be in the state tournament soon."