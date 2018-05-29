WASHINGTON, Ill. — Alleman senior Haley DeWitte left no regrets on the Washington High School softball diamond, the Pioneers' season ending in a 2-1 loss to Normal U-High in a Class 3A sectional semifinal on Tuesday afternoon.
“I have played with a lot of these girls for over four years and it definitely is sad that this is our last game together,” said DeWitte, one of six graduated Pioneers. “I know they all will do great things in college.”
DeWitte nearly got suited up for a sectional superhero cape, but even those efforts proved not to be enough to advance her team to Saturday’s sectional title game. In the fourth, she hit a leadoff solo home run to cut U-High’s lead in half. Then in the fifth, she made a catch in right field with her back to the infield, glove extended toward the fence on the warning track to keep it a one-run game.
“I didn’t think I caught that one,” admitted DeWitte. “I surprised myself. But Bailey (Estes, Alleman’s center fielder) told me I had room” to get the final out of that inning.
For Alleman coach Mike Ebner, just four years ago, when DeWitte became a softball Pioneers, seems like eons ago.
“When she was a freshman, she didn’t like me, and I didn’t like her much,” said Ebner said of DeWitte. “She’s come a long, long way. This year she’s one of my favorite players, the kid has grown up that much.”
The Pioneers will lose a lot from this team, including pitcher Mattie Buller, who finished the season with a 16-2 record. She held U-High to seven hits, but the one that hurt the most was one by the first batter of the game, Abby Wright. Wright’s double started a three-hit inning that put Alleman in a 2-0 hole.
“She was forced to throw them down the middle,” Ebner said of Buller’s first inning. “She was hitting her spots perfectly. When she looks over at us and smiles, she knew it. She just had to keep doing that.”
Buller finished the final six innings allowing just four base runners, all on singles.
Alleman also graduated three-fourth of its infield — twins Jessica and Jenna Pauley on the corners, and shortstop Noely Baumann. Baumann reached base twice but was stranded at second both times. In the third, she stole second after reaching on an error; in the fifth, she had a two-out double.
Alleman’s sixth senior is Estes, who had seven consecutive hits from the last regular-season game into the first week of the postseason.
What Alleman’s Pioneers wish for after this one is simply a better start. It was 1-0 Alleman from that first inning on.
“It was not a great warmup for some reason,” Ebner said. “We were off. Off the bat, they (U-High) came to play to play and we didn’t.”