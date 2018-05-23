DUNLAP — For 41 days, the Alleman softball team has battled back from a first-ever Western Big Six loss to Galesburg to reach a Class 3A regional championship game.
For 42 days, the Galesburg Silver Streaks have used that mid-April win to instill confidence to the point of playing for a regional title.
The rematch from that April 12 surprise comes Saturday at 11 a.m., an all-Big Six title matchup between No. 4 seed Alleman (22-7) and No. 7 seed Galesburg (14-18). To get there, Alleman routed host Dunlap 9-1 on Wednesday night, following Galesburg’s stunning 5-3, nine-inning win over regional top-seed Peoria Notre Dame.
“I thought about that game a lot when it happened, but it seems moreso recently when we could have tied for the conference championship” had Alleman swept that doubleheader against the Streaks, said Pioneers coach Mike Ebner. Alleman won the first game of that Big Six twinbill, 7-0, with Mattie Buller pitching, then lost 4-2.
“There’s no doubt about it, they’re playing well,” Ebner added about the Streaks.
So, too, are the Pioneers, which makes Saturday’s rematch quite intriguing.
“That gave us something to push ourselves,” said Buller. Injured in the regular-season finale, she was cleared to pitch in the postseason two days ago, and proved up to the task. She shut down Dunlap on six hits, striking out six and walking none. “We have to take everything seriously. We can’t take any game off.”
“We stayed focused and worked as a team,” added Alleman’s Haley DeWitte, who belted a first-inning, two-run home run and went 3-for-3 in the game.
DeWitte is one of several hot-hitting Pioneers, and the postseason pursuit begins. No. 8 hitter Bailey Estes went 3-for-3 to give her seven straight hits going back to that final regular-season game. No. 2 hitter Alli Ferrari and No. 3 hitter Jessica Pauley both went 2-for-4.
“Mattie has been our cleanup hitter and is our third-leading hitter on the team,” Ebner noted. For this one, though, she was the flex player, contributing only on the mound.
“It was a good game,” Buller said of her performance. “There’s always room for improvement, but I really trust my defense.”
Galesburg earned a rubber match against Alleman, which it had never beaten until this year, dating back to when Silver Streak softball started in 1983, with its exciting win in Tuesday’s first semifinal.
The Streaks trailed Peoria Notre Dame 3-0 after four innings. In the fifth, Galesburg tied it up, capped by a two-run home run by Lauryn Campbell. Then in the ninth, Bailee Hamilton delivered a two-run single to give the Streaks a chance to compete for regional hardware. Emily Blucker pitched all nine innings to get the win for Galesburg.