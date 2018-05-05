It was fitting Bailey Estes had the biggest hit of the day Saturday.
One day prior, the Alleman center fielder had to watch a ball sail just over her outstretched glove in the seventh inning, allowing the only runs to score in a Pioneer loss to Rock Island.
A day later and with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Estes ripped a full-count pitch to the outfield, driving in two much-needed insurance runs as Alleman won 4-3, earning a two-day conference doubleheader sweep with the Rocks at Rose Field.
"It was a good feeling because I was disappointed in myself and I wanted to do whatever I could to help my team," Estes said. "I just wanted to make sure I wasn't swinging at anything that was a ball and was also my pitch, even with a 3-2 count. I just wanted to do what I could to get the run."
Rock Island (21-3, 9-1) won an outright conference title with a 2-0 win Friday, but the follow-up was equally entertaining.
Alleman took a lead in the first inning, when Mattie Buller (11-1) helped herself out in the circle with an RBI fielder's choice.
Buller worked out of danger several times in the first four innings until Ashley Peters drove in a run with a single in the top of the fifth inning.
Buller got the offense going again in the key sixth inning, leading off the frame with a single. Haley DeWitte reached on an error, and after a double steal, Madison Steines drew a walk to load the bases. Jenna Pauley gave the Pioneers (15-6, 6-2) a one-run lead with a groundout, but Estes gave the Pioneers insurance that was sorely needed as the Rocks fought back in the seventh inning.
Sophomore Raghen Walker hit an RBI double, and Peters followed that up with a run-scoring single to cut the lead to 4-3. Alleman head coach Mike Ebner elected to intentionally walk Lauryn Stegall (10-1) to load the bases with no outs.
Buller worked out of the jam, helped out by her defense, which didn't let a ball get out of the infield to preserve the win.
"I think it was a no-brainer. In their batting order, between Peters and Stegall, those two are just amazing, and the other ones are good hitters, but we weren't going to let Stegall beat us in that situation," Ebner said. "This is just going to make us better, playing a great team like that."
Alleman wraps up its conference slate next weekend against United Township with sole possession of second place on the line. The doubleheader is a makeup from earlier this season that was postponed because of weather.
Rock Island, meanwhile can now focus on the postseason, and the way the Rocks fought back in the end offers more encouragement to an already strong season.
"They played to the end," Rock Island head coach Chris Allison said. "They fought like champions so I was proud of that, and that's something we're going to have to carry on into the last couple of weeks until the tournament starts. I told them out there, you've got to use every single one of their outs so I was pleased."