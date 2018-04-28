Alli Ferrari has been a varsity player for three seasons but she was hard-pressed to remember a better performance than the one she turned in Saturday.
The Alleman junior second baseman went 6-for-7, knocked in four RBIs and was involved in making 12 Moline outs as the Pioneers enjoyed a conference sweep of the Maroons, winning 11-1 and 13-3, both games ending after five innings.
"It's definitely one to remember. I don't think I've ever had a day like today, and I don't think it's ever felt this good," Ferrari said. "Overall it was all just a great team win. I've never seen us play this well together as a team."
Ferrari's standout performance was one of many for the Pioneers (11-5, 5-1). Jessica Pauley and Taylor Parker led the way in Game 1, with each collecting four RBIs, Parker's coming on a grand slam in the first inning to help Alleman take an 8-0 lead. Pauley ended the game with a walk-off RBI single in the fifth inning.
The Pioneers (11-5, 5-1) got contributions up and down the lineup in Game 2, with seven players collecting at least one RBI, including freshman Caroline Adam, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in her first two varsity starts.
"That first inning of the first game certainly didn't hurt anything but that's part of us being prepared and ready to go," Alleman head coach Mike Ebner said. "I thought we had really nice at bats all day, which is the key."
Mattie Buller (9-0) collected both wins, pitching a pair of complete games, highlighted by a three-hitter in the first game. Moline pounded out four straight hits to start Game 2 and jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Buller held the Maroons off the board the rest of the way, and the Alleman offense scored 13 straight runs to grab the win.
"I knew I had to keep throwing. I felt like I got in a little bit of a rhythm, had to get them out of their rhythm and go back to trying to throw hard and make every single batter count," Buller said. "I have a lot of confidence in my defense as a pitcher. You can go for the strikeouts, but it's honestly a lot better to go for those ground balls because I know my team is always going to be there make the outs when we need them. They rarely let me down."
Becca Barnett went 3-for-4 on the day for the Maroons (5-12, 3-5) and Nicole Nash had two RBIs, but Moline is left looking for offensive answers after mustering just four runs against Buller.
"We're not hitting very well, we're not playing good defense, and offensively, you've got to score a lot more than that," Moline head coach Mark Gerlach said. "I'm at a loss. We're ready to try anything. They gave me a couple suggestions that they wanted to try, and I'm ready to try it. ... Hopefully we'll turn it around one of these days."