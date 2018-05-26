DUNLAP — Alleman pitcher Mattie Buller admitted to not being at ease even with a 1-0 lead through four innings, 2-0 through five, or 3-0 through six in Saturday afternoon’s Dunlap Regional championship in Class 3A softball.
“I’m never comfortable in a game like this, whether it’s a regional or any game,” she said. “Not until it is over, not until the last out and last pitch.”
That said, Buller gave Alleman players, coaches and fans an easiness throughout the 3-1 win over fellow Western Big Six team Galesburg. With Alleman winning 7-0 against Galesburg with her on the mound in mid-April, this time she held the Silver Streaks (14-19) to just five balls leaving the infield, four of those hits.
In fact, the comfort level might have been so high that Alleman coach Mike Ebner didn’t even question a close call at first base that otherwise would have scored a Pioneer run to end the fifth.
“The umpire saw it, called it,” Ebner said of that play. “We wanted it, but what was the point of it? Mattie did a great job. She is just getting sharper and sharper.
“She even had a lot of close misses. We knew then we're in good shape. When she walked one (of three for the game), I just told her to smile and keep hitting her spots.”
Given that, Taylor Parker sensed success.
“She pitched a really good game,” Parker said of Buller, now 16-1, with her only loss coming against Class 4A Rock Island. “It’s very easy to feel like that with a very solid defense. Our whole team is very together.”
Added Buller, “If we can get them to hit ground balls and pop flies, it doesn’t always mean a win, but it can put you in good shape every game.”
Of Galesburg’s first six base runners in the first five inning, Parker erased two of them with pickoff throws, although the first of those went from first base and then to third with a strong throw by first baseman Jenna Pauley.
Galesburg’s lone run came in the seventh, with Bailee Hamilton leading off with a double. She scored on a one-out groundout.
Alleman scored its first run when Galesburg couldn’t duplicate Alleman’s catcher-infielder connection. With runners on the corners, courtesy runner Rachael Winkel took off for the second, with no one covering the base on the throw. That gave Madison Steines, who opened the inning with a double, an easy way home.
Haley DeWitte added an insurance run an inning later with a double, scoring Alli Ferrari. The final run came gift-wrapped, with a hit-by-pitch, two errors and a sacrifice fly by Noely Baumann.
The Pioneers (23-7) advance to the 3A Washington Sectional to face Normal U-High, an 8-3 regional winner over Limestone, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first game of a sectional doubleheader.