They've celebrated together after emotional victories. They've cried together after crushing defeats. They've swapped plenty of laughs in and out of athletics.
Grace Erpelding and Erin Hatch share a unique bond. The Bettendorf seniors have been teammates since the third grade.
When you consider they've played volleyball, basketball and softball together, mixed in with a couple years of junior high track, Erpelding and Hatch have been sidekicks for at least 25 athletic seasons.
That is a slew of practices, games and bus trips together.
"It has been a big blessing in my life to have somebody like Erin I've known for so long and can rely on," Erpelding said. "When each of us needs something or is celebrating something, we're always there to look at the other person and share that moment together."
This softball season is bittersweet for them.
It will mark the final time they are Bulldog teammates.
College athletics is not in the equation for either one. Erpelding is off to Northern Iowa in August to major in pre-med. Hatch is going to Iowa and will study business.
"It is hard to fathom we have played together for so many seasons, but what's even crazier is we spend a lot of time together outside of sports," Hatch said with tears welling up in her eyes. "It is going to be very hard next year not seeing her every day.
"We're pretty much best friends."
Hatch remembers meeting Erpelding for the first time during an indoor softball practice in third grade.
"Grace walked in, had the pigtails and these little glasses," Hatch recalled. "She was the first girl actually in my grade there, so we naturally migrated toward each other."
A friendship was born.
They were on the same youth teams, spending many weekends together on the court or in a hotel room. As a result, the families became close.
It carried into middle school and eventually high school.
Hatch has been a back row specialist in volleyball. Erpelding is a setter/hitter.
Hatch is a shooting guard in basketball. Erpelding plays more of the point.
Hatch occupies second base on the softball diamond. Erpelding is the shortstop.
"There aren't a lot of kids sticking it out in that many sports anymore," Bettendorf softball coach and Erin's father, Jay Hatch, said. "It is hard to do for a variety of reasons."
They've had their disagreements, but playing different positions in each sport has erased any uneasiness. Both have been four-year starters in softball.
"We never really had to compete for the same spot," Hatch said. "I don't think that would have gone over very well because we are both very, very competitive."
It is a friendship of opposites attracting.
Erpelding is described as calm, mellow and a quiet leader. Hatch is labeled an emotional roller coaster, fiery at times and more outspoken.
"I have a little bit of a temper," Hatch said. "Grace is always there to calm me down or grab me so I stop yelling at a ref in basketball."
Erpelding enjoys math and science classes. Hatch prefers history and English.
"We're pretty different, but we complement each other in a lot of areas," Erpelding said.
It has resulted in a deep connection. Often times, it is unspoken on the field.
"They don't have to say a lot of things, they just kind of know what each other is doing," coach Hatch said.
The left-handed hitting Erpelding batted lead-off for the Bulldogs last summer and recorded a .423 average with 14 extra-base hits and 27 RBI. Hatch, a right-hander, hit No. 2 in the order and compiled a .464 average with 32 RBI and 15 sacrifices.
Both earned second team all-Mississippi Athletic Conference accolades.
"Grace is the first person to come in and tell me what the pitcher is doing," Hatch said, "or I bunt a lot to get her around the bases."
When Bettendorf beat Muscatine in the regional softball final their freshman seasons to qualify for state, Erpelding and Hatch jumped into each other's arms. They roomed together that next week in Fort Dodge.
"During those high moments, we always instinctively look to each other to celebrate," Erpelding said.
There have been heartbreaks, too.
Bettendorf has lost in the regional final each of the past two years in volleyball and basketball. The softball team hasn't returned to state since 2015.
When Erpelding had her gallbladder removed following her freshman season, Hatch was the one to stop over and bring her food.
"It is more of a sisterhood," Hatch said. "We definitely fight like sisters, but at the end of the day we're always there for each other to build each other back up.
"When one of us is struggling, she's the first person to build me up. When she might be down, I try to be the first person to give her a high-five."
Erpelding and Hatch are the only two seniors listed on Bettendorf's roster.
Coming off a 28-win season, they would love nothing more than concluding this ride together at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge come mid-July.
"We've come so close in a lot of past seasons, so it'd be nice to get that win in the (regional) final and experience state one more time," Erpelding said. "It'd be a nice way to end 27, 28 seasons together."
Hatch said a trip to state would be memorable, but this has been about much more than wins and losses.
"It is about looking back and not having any regrets," she noted. "You want to think you left everything you could, and I think we've both done that."
As for this fall, both understand the dynamic will change separated by more than an hour and 80 miles.
There will be occasional weekend road trips and catching up on holiday breaks along with a snap chat streak to uphold that is more than 100 consecutive days.
"With a friendship like that, you're going to make it work," Erpelding said. "Obviously, we can't be with each other every day of the week like we are right now.
"Hopefully, we cherish those moments when we do see each other."