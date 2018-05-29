The North Scott softball team's motto this season is: "Be One."
With girls from four different grade levels contributing for the Lancers, first-year coach Holly Hoelting has emphasized togetherness.
"The team camaraderie has been very good," freshman Ryann Cheek said.
Ranked 13th in Class 4A, North Scott opened the Mississippi Athletic Conference schedule Tuesday with a 21-5 (5 innings) and 8-0 sweep of Davenport Central at Brady Street Stadium.
The Lancers (5-1, 2-0 MAC) strung together 18 hits in the doubleheader and received 11 strikeouts from Cheek in the nightcap.
"We've really tried to attack and be dominant in everything we do," Hoelting said. "We're not just coming out here to compete for a game, but we try to dominate every inning and everybody we play against."
North Scott has gone 15-26 and 23-19 each of the past two seasons.
Hoelting, who prepped at Pleasant Valley, finished her playing career at Western Illinois in 2017. She was hired last fall to help get the Lancers back on track.
Her energy has rubbed off on the players.
"The environment is just so fun," Cheek said. "We get stuff done and she loves to make sure we're on task, but we're also joking around and always laughing."
Hoelting's roster features two freshmen, four sophomores, three juniors and six seniors.
Even with the age difference, many of the girls played together in North Scott's feeder program.
"I don't notice the age difference on the field, but off the field you can tell a difference between the seniors and the freshmen," Hoelting said. "Playing wise, they've meshed well together."
North Scott trailed 3-2 after three innings in the opener, but busted the game open with a 14-run fourth inning. The Lancers sent 19 hitters to the plate in the frame, collected six hits and capitalized on five errors.
Brooke Kilburg smashed a grand slam in the inning. Abby Moeller, in her first season as the lead-off hitter, was on base all five times. She finished with three hits and a pair of RBI.
"I do like batting leadoff, but it is a little stressful being the first batter up," she said. "It is exciting getting to see that first pitch."
Cheek sustained the momentum for the Lancers in Game 2. The freshman left-hander scattered four hits and kept Central's hitters off-balance with an effective rise ball.
"(The riseball) was pretty locked in tonight," Cheek said.
"She's got a tough rise ball," Central coach Matt Verdon said. "It is tough to hit and lay off."
No. 8 hitter Shelby Schmidt was 3-for-3 with an RBI to ignite the offense in Game 2. Sam Lee had a two-run double in a four-run sixth.
Coming off an eight-win season in 2017, Central (2-4, 0-2) has made strides under Verdon.
The Blue Devils had 10 hits in the opener. Pitcher Cindy Gabriel-Flores was effective for three innings in Game 1, and pitcher Destiny Vanhecke issued only three walks in the nightcap.
Throwing strikes has been problematic for the Blue Devils in the past.
"Our pitching coach (Paul Atkins) is doing a good job, and the kids are buying into it," Verdon said. "They're starting to understand the rationale behind things.
"We're still learning to put seven innings together. When you play good teams like North Scott, they're going to exploit any weakness you have."
Megan Fellner had two hits and Bre Shorter knocked in two for the Blue Devils in the opener.