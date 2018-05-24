Four teams to watch
Camanche: Ranked among the top 15 in Class 3A to start season, Camanche shared the River Valley Conference North Division title with Northeast last year. Led by all-state catcher and captain Madi Parson (.485 avg., 10 HRs), the Indians could make another leap this summer. Hanna Nissen, Abby Stock and Tarah Wehde return after earning first team all-league accolades. Pitching has to take another step forward for team to go from good to elite in 3A.
Durant: The Wildcats start the season ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and for good reason. Coach Steve Hopkins returns six starters, including ace pitcher Kamryn Meyer, from last year's 33-win, third-place state tournament squad. Outfielder Ruby Kappeler and shortstop Hannah Happ each batted over .360 and trigger the top of the lineup. Hopkins said the 2018 Wildcats will be one of the fastest and most athletic teams he's had in 11 years at the school.
Louisa-Muscatine: Coming off a 27-win season in coach Bryan Butler's first year, the Falcons are positioned for another strong campaign. Ranked 12th in Class 2A, L-M has eight of its nine primary hitters and top two pitchers back. Isabelle True and Hailey Sanders combined for 25 wins and 240 strikeouts. The lineup has a blend of power and speed. Butler has strengthened schedule with weekend tournaments at Oskaloosa, North Scott and Muscatine.
West Liberty: The Comets have speedy and productive 1-2 punch at the top of the order returning from last year's Class 3A regional final squad. Drake commit Haylee Lehman and junior Macy Akers sported averages over .460 and teamed for 48 RBIs and 58 steals last summer. Emma Martin returns in circle after going 12-9 with a 3.85 ERA. Chad Libby is new coach for West Liberty, which is vying for its first trip to state in program history this year.
Four players to watch
Casidy Dondiego, sr., Northeast: Begins final high school season with 27 home runs and 153 RBIs. An all-stater the past two seasons, Dondiego had two homers, drove in four and scored five times in the season opener.
Samantha Pewe, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: Earned third team all-state accolades in Class 1A last summer after batting .426 with 13 doubles, 9 home runs and 32 RBIs. She'll be in the middle of Cal-Wheat's potent lineup.
Becca Schroeder, sr., Bellevue: Outfielder batted a team-high .410 with nine doubles, three homers and 29 RBIs for an 11-win team last year. She was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI in season-opening victory.
Chloe Wells, fr., Wilton: She batted .367 with a team-high 10 doubles, 11 homers and 25 RBI as an eighth grader. Named River Valley Conference Elite team and all-Eastern Iowa, Wells also was 7-5 in the pitching circle.
-- Matt Coss