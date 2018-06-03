Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Davenport-Assumption's Olivia Wardlow is among the leaders in runs scored in the Iowa Quad-Cities through the first two weeks of the season. 

Here is a look at the individual area softball leaders. This is what has been posted by coaches to QuikStats as of 2 a.m. Sunday, June 3. 

The next update will be June 17. 

Batting average (min. 15 at-bats) -- Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) .708; Casidy Dondiego (Northeast) .667; Mya Cavanagh (Central DeWitt) .636; Chloe Wells (Wilton) .619; Madi Parson (Camanche) .611; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) .591; McKenzie Rosenboom (Central DeWitt) .565; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) .563; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .556; Macy Akers (West Liberty) .552; Jenna Diercks (Cal-Wheat) .542; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) .542; Bell Luebken (Pleasant Valley) .529; Abby Moeller (North Scott) .526.

Runs -- Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 19; Mady Reid (Wapello) 16; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 15; Jayme Finn (Davenport West) 15; Jenna Diercks (Cal-Wheat) 14; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 14; Eryn Ackerman (Assumption) 13; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 13; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 13; Katie Koppe (Louisa-Muscatine) 12; Sammy Ewart (Wapello) 12; Macy Akers (West Liberty) 12.

Doubles -- Anna Forari (Bettendorf) 6; Mya Cavanagh (Central DeWitt) 6; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 6; Hannah Wislander (Assumption) 6; Macy Akers (West Liberty) 6; Madi Parson (Camanche) 5; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 5; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 5; Abby Stock (Camanche) 4; McKenzie Rosenboom (Central DeWitt) 4; Bre Shorter (Davenport Central) 4; Abby Atkins (Davenport West) 4; Abby Moeller (North Scott) 4; Claire Abbott (Northeast) 4.

Triples -- Erin Puck (Davenport Central) 3; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 3; Alexis Mulvehill (Bettendorf) 2; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 2; Jayme Finn (Davenport West) 2; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 2.

Home runs -- Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 4; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 4; Casidy Dondiego (Northeast) 3; Anna Forari (Bettendorf) 2; Jenna Diercks (Cal-Wheat) 2; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 2; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 2; Hannah Wislander (Assumption) 2; Bre Shorter (Davenport Central) 2; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 2; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 2; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 2.

Runs batted in -- Chloe Wells (Wilton) 19; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 17; Macy Akers (West Liberty) 16; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 14; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 14; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 13; Breana Thurness (West Liberty) 12; Anna Forari (Bettendorf) 11; McKenzie Rosenboom (Central DeWitt) 11; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 11; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 11; Haley Jarrett (Muscatine) 11.

Stolen bases -- Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 10; Erin Puck (Davenport Central) 9; Jayme Finn (Davenport West) 9; Eryn Ackerman (Assumption) 8; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 8; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 8; Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 7; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 7; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 7; Katie Andersen (Assumption) 7; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 7; Mady Reid (Wapello) 7. 

Pitching record (min. 3 decisions) -- Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 6-0; Eliza Noa (Wapello) 6-0; Alli Timmons (Assumption) 5-0; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 3-0; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 3-0; Grace Tath (Bellevue) 5-1; Isabelle True (Louisa-Muscatine) 5-1; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 4-1; Mya Cavanagh (Central DeWitt) 3-1; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 3-1.

Earned-run average (min. 14 innings) -- Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 0.00; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 0.48; Eliza Noa (Wapello) 0.88; Alli Timmons (Assumption) 1.40; Mya Cavanagh (Central DeWitt) 1.46; Carrie Nelson (Muscatine) 1.72; Isabelle True (Louisa-Muscatine) 1.83; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 2.04; Madison Temple (Bettendorf) 2.22; Grace Tath (Bellevue) 2.28.

Strikeouts -- Isabelle True (Louisa-Muscatine) 75; Alli Timmons (Assumption) 55; Eliza Noa (Wapello) 51; Grace Tath (Bellevue) 45; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 40; Madison Temple (Bettendorf) 28; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 27; Alyssa Barnhart (North Cedar) 26; Mya Cavanagh (Central DeWitt) 25; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 25; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 25.

