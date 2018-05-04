In a throwback to some of the softball games of the past when pitching reigned supreme, Rock Island and Alleman found themselves locked in a scoreless duel heading into the seventh inning.
Neither Rock Island's Ashley Peters nor Alleman's Mattie Buller were willing to budge in the circle, trading shutdown innings and strikeouts until the final frame.
With two runners on and two outs, Rock Island second baseman Delaney Kelley recognized Buller's plan against her and attacked.
"She was throwing it at my hands and so I knew I had to adjust," Kelley said. "She threw it at my hands again, and I took advantage of it."
Kelley ripped an inside pitch out to deep center field, just over the outstretched glove of Bailey Estes for a two-run double, the only runs of the game in a 2-0 Rock Island win.
The victory secured the second straight Western Big Six title for the Rocks, who shared the championship with United Township last year.
"I was just thinking about my team," Kelley said. "We wanted to get this game so we could win conference. Last year we had to share it, and this year we wanted it to ourselves."
There is no sharing this year from the Rocks (21-2, 9-0), who rolled to the outright championship. With one game remaining — Rock Island and Alleman meet again today at 2 p.m. — the Rocks have outscored their Western Big Six foes 76-7.
The Pioneers gave them their toughest test Friday at Rose Field.
Buller (10-1) pitched all seven innings and didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning. But she ran into trouble to start the seventh inning as Peters and Lauren Stegall hit back-to-back singles to lead off the frame.
"I think seeing her for the third time helped a lot, and I think we knew we had to step up, and we did our job," Peters said.
Buller nearly worked out of the jam, forcing a pop up on a bunt attempt and also earning her third strikeout of the game, but Kelley made sure the inning wasn't wasted.
"It was a great softball game," Rock Island head coach Chris Allison said. "Hopefully a lot of people got a chance to see it because those are the old-school days. Two pitchers out there battling and two teams out there fighting, and who's going get that hit and who's going to make the play? It was great to see and great to be a part of it."
On the other side, Peters limited the Pioneers (14-6, 5-2) to just two hits, but Alleman had its chances, perhaps the biggest coming in the sixth inning. Estes worked a leadoff walk to bring the top of the order to the plate.
Alleman failed to get down a sacrifice bunt, and Peters induced a pair of flyouts to end the inning and set up the Rock Island offense in the seventh.
"We couldn't get the key hit or move the runner, and that's the biggest thing, we've got to move that runner over," Alleman head coach Mike Ebner said. "Our top two bunters, too. (Peters) does a nice job, but obviously that's a big thing in the sixth there. If we can get her over and somehow get a hit and take the lead, then we're a little more excited going into the seventh."
Peters (11-2) also had two of the Rocks' five hits on the day and finished with 11 strikeouts, including three straight to end the game after Buller led off the seventh with a single.
"I knew I just had to stay strong, but I knew my team had my back behind me, and that's basically what it came down to," Peters said. "I knew that if my team needed to pick me up, they could, so I had a lot of confidence."
Before last year, Rock Island hadn't won a conference softball title since 1995. Now the Rocks have won two straight and don't look like they're slowing down with the postseason fast approaching.
"The girls have worked very hard, and they're very talented. It's a lot of them," Allison said. "They put the work in and then go out onto the field and perform. It's a testament to them and how hard they worked through the season."