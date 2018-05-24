Assumption
Coach: Ron Ferrill, 4th season (118-13)
2017: 44-1, 18-0 MAC (1st place), 3A state champs
Impact players: Hannah Kelley, sr., P/UT (19-1, 0.41 ERA, 108 Ks; .409 avg., 13 2B, 58 RBI, 10 SB); Olivia Wardlow, fr., 2B (.419 avg., 8 3B, 31 RBI, 23 SB); Hannah Wislander, sr., 1B (.473 avg., 6 2B, 5 HR, 33 RBI)
Fresh faces: Alli Timmons, jr., P; Paige Madden, jr., OF; Eryn Ackerman, jr., OF
Skinny: Assumption returns seven starters from its first state championship team, a squad which outscored opponents 55-1 in the postseason. Ferrill believes Knights are faster, stronger, deeper and more athletic than a season ago. They have five girls back who swiped at least 10 bases. Can Knights duplicate the dominant pitching they received last summer? Kelley, reigning MAC player of year, and Timmons will shoulder workload in the circle.
Bettendorf
Coach: Jay Hatch, 3rd season (60-22)
2017: 28-13, 13-5 (4th)
Impact players: Grace Erpelding, sr., SS (.423 avg., 43 runs, 9 2B, 3 HR, 27 RBI); Erin Hatch, sr., 2B (.464 avg., 10 2B, 32 RBI, 15 SAC); Madison Temple, so., P (15-4, 3.09 ERA, 67 Ks)
Fresh faces: Maddie Anderson, jr., IF; Sarah Rogers, so., P/OF; Athena Andrews, fr., IF/OF
Skinny: The Bulldogs return all four pitchers who logged innings last season along with Rogers (coming back from a knee injury) and junior Emilie Gist. Bettendorf had a team ERA of 3.85, seventh among conference schools. Defense should be sound, powered by Hatch and Erpelding up the middle. The Bulldogs have to replace their 3-4-5 hitters. Coach Hatch said hitting line drives is essential for team without a lot of proven home run hitters.
Burlington
Coach: Larry Heath, 33rd season (1,025-404)
2017: 22-18, 7-11 (6th)
Impact players: Emily Bloomer, sr., IF (.339 avg., 7 2B, 8 HR, 31 RBI); Alivia Fawcett, jr., P/OF (13-9, 3.69 ERA, 132 2/3 IP); Bryanna Mehaffy, so., 2B (.343 avg., 11 RBI, 15 SAC)
Fresh faces: Makaylin Powers, jr., OF/P; Adess Brandenburg, fr., P/2B
Skinny: The Grayhounds graduated three of their top five hitters, but are getting a shot in the arm with Powers' return. She didn't play last summer after batting .346 as a freshman. Bradenburg is a West Burlington transfer who was 10-6 with a 2.26 ERA in 2017. With inexperience in the middle of the diamond, pitching will be a critical component for Burlington, which recorded the fewest strikeouts of any MAC staff last year.
Clinton
Coach: Nate Herrig, 1st season (0-0)
2017: 8-29, 1-17 (T9th)
Impact players: Erin Heath, jr., OF (.236 avg.); Madison Meggenberg, so., IF (.340 avg., 5 2B, 6 HR, 10 RBI); Lauren Brennan, fr., IF/P (.256 avg., 3 2B, 7 RBI)
Fresh faces: Macy Mulholland, jr., OF; Amber Lee, fr., IF/P
Skinny: Herrig takes over the program following a five-year run by Emily Hoague. The River Queens' 15-player varsity roster consists of three freshmen, six sophomores and six juniors. Herrig has been encouraged with team's work ethic and attitude in the preseason. Clinton was near bottom of the MAC in hitting with a .292 average. Mulholland returns this summer after opting not to play as a sophomore.
Davenport Central
Coach: Matt Verdon, 2nd season (8-22)
2017: 8-22, 1-17 (T9th)
Impact players: Megan Fellner, jr., OF (.323 avg., 9 2B, 8 RBI); Aubrey Verdon, sr., IF (.276 avg., 5 2B, 3 HR, 25 RBI); Bre Shorter, so., IF/P (.275 avg., 3 2B, 2 3B, 10 RBI; 3-7 pitching)
Fresh faces: Morgan Yonklin, jr., IF; Destiny Vanhecke, fr., IF
Skinny: Central quadrupled its win total from 2016 to 2017, but still managed only one win in conference play. The Blue Devils return eight starters, including three players who earned all-conference recognition in Fellner, Verdon and Shorter. Coach Verdon said pitchers and catchers have put in considerable time during offseason. Central was last in MAC with 9.46 ERA and issued more than 100 walks last summer.
Davenport North
Coach: Briana Williams, 1st season (0-0)
2017: 17-23, 5-13 (8th)
Impact players: McKenna Rebarack, fr., C/IF (.417 avg., 7 2B, 5 HR, 17 RBI); Molly Freeman, so., IF/P (.374 avg., 6 2B, 3 HR, 26 RBI); Jennah Douglas, jr., IF (.481 avg., 5 2B, 13 RBI)
Fresh faces: Cristal Baker, fr., P/IF; Hannah Healey, so., P/UT
Skinny: North has a new coach in Williams, a former Western Illinois softball player. The Wildcats are the league's youngest team with an eighth grader and nine freshmen on their 14-player varsity roster. The coaching staff is encouraged many of the players have been together in Wildcats' feeder program. Pitching depth is good, but how quickly can they adapt to varsity competition? Rebarcak was a second team all-MAC selection last season.
Davenport West
Coach: Jake Schumann, 1st season (0-0)
2017: 32-9, 14-4 (3rd)
Impact players: Jayme Finn, sr., SS (.526 avg., 53 runs, 71 hits, 12 2B, 34 RBI, 26 SB); Erica Ralfs, jr., P/OF (15-5, 1.62 ERA, 112 2/3 IP, 113 Ks); Abby Atkins, sr., 1B (.327 avg., 3 2B, 27 RBI)
Fresh faces: Sara Weisrock, sr., P; Taylor Utterback, jr., OF; Kaylie Caldwell, fr., P
Skinny: After 37 seasons of Steve Saladino, West has a new voice in the dugout with Schumann. He has 18 years of college coaching experience and two years at professional level. Even with graduation of all-stater Lexy Monty, West should be formidable in circle with Ralfs, Weisrock and Caldwell. The big question is replacing Paige Roehlk behind plate. Schumann said oldest catcher in program is only a sophomore. Finn has 176 hits the past three seasons.
Muscatine
Coach: Jason Stoltzfus, 3rd season (45-32)
2017: 24-14, 9-9 (5th)
Impact players: Brittni Lloyd, sr., OF (.484 avg., 41 runs, 60 hits, 19 RBI, 28 SB); Morgan Hogenson, sr., OF (.455 avg., 8 2B, 3 HR, 27 RBI, 14 SB); Kaitlyn Bierman, sr., P (10-5, 2.59 ERA, 89 1/3 IP, 57 Ks)
Fresh faces: Rylie Moss, fr., OF; Ragan Carey, sr., 1B; Beth Butler, so., 2B
Skinny: Muscatine, which starts the season ranked 12th in Class 5A, brings back seven starters from a regional final squad. Lloyd, Hogenson, Catie Cole and Haley Jarrett all batted at least .349 and combined for 195 hits. They'll trigger Muscatine's attack. Bierman and Carrie Nelson return in the circle after teaming for 19 of Muscatine's 24 wins and an ERA of 2.45. Half of the Muskies' 14 losses last season were to state champions.
North Scott
Coach: Holly Hoelting, 1st season (0-0)
2017: 23-19, 6-12 (7th)
Impact players: Delaney Kilburg, sr., 2B/SS (.359 avg., 47 runs, 52 hits, 4 3B, 4 HR, 21 RBI); Rachel Anderson, so., C/UT (.413 avg., 18 2B, 3 HR, 35 RBI); Kendal Newman, sr., P/UT (6-8, 2.75 ERA, 84 IP, 78 Ks)
Fresh faces: Brooke Corson, jr., UT; Brooke Kilburg, so., UT; Sam Lee, so., C/UT
Skinny: Hoelting, who starred at Pleasant Valley and went on to play at Western Illinois, begins her first year as a varsity head coach. The Lancers return their top three pitchers in Newman, Ashlynn Shannon and Ryann Cheek. Hoelting has nice blend of experience (10 juniors and seniors) and youth (six freshmen and sophomores). North Scott issued a MAC-high 143 walks and was among league's worst fielding teams (75 errors) last season.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Jose Lara, 2nd season (35-8)
2017 : 35-8, 15-3 (2nd), 5A state champion
Impact players: Alexia Lara, sr., P/C/UT (.473 avg., 12 2B, 12 HR, 50 RBI; 12-3, 1.45 ERA); Carli Spelhaug, jr., 2B (.469 avg., 14 2B, 5 3B, 5 HR, 29 RBI, 21 SB); Ellie Spelhaug, sr., P/IF (21-5, 1.08 ERA; .392 avg., 9 HR, 35 RBI)
Fresh faces: Peggy Klingler, so., UT; Sophia Lindquist, fr., OF/P; Carly Lundry, so., 1B/3B
Skinny: In his rookie season as PV's head coach, Lara guided the Spartans to their first state championship with a victory over top-ranked Waukee in the final. The Class 5A preseason No. 1 returns 31 of its MAC-leading 54 home runs and the best pitching duo in the league with Ellie Spelhaug and Alexia Lara. The Spartans should be sound defensively up the middle with infielders Carli Spelhaug and Mallory Lafever along with outfielder Emily Wood.
-- Compiled by Matt Coss