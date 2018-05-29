PEKIN — Pitching is not always about striking out opposing batters. The greats understand pitching is more of an art.
Rock Island has one of those artists and junior Ashley Peters painted another masterpiece on Tuesday, sending the Rocks past Bradley-Bourbonnais 4-0 in the semifinals of the Class 4A Pekin Sectional.
Rock Island (27-5) advances to Saturday's 11 a.m. title game against Edwardsville (22-3), a 3-0 winner over Belleville East on Tuesday.
Peters picked up her 17th win of the season by keeping the Boilermakers (19-12) off balance the entire afternoon. She didn't pick up her first strikeout until the third inning and five of her six Ks came in the final nine batters.
She didn't walk a batter and allowed just one ball to leave the infield (a seeing-eye single) in the entire game.
"I have learned I don't have to strike people out, just get them out," Peters said after her four-hit shutout. "I know my teammates have my back on defense."
The feeling is mutual for the defense when Peters is in the circle.
"When Ashley is pitching, we know she is going to throw a lot of strikes and let the opposition put the ball in play," RI second baseman Delaney Kelley said. "It's a lot of fun to play behind her."
That strike-throwing ability is not always a good thing, according to RI coach Chris Allison.
"Sometimes I think she might throw too many strikes," Allison said. "I wouldn't mind seeing her get teams off balance a little more and not allow them to stand in there and take good swings all the time."
The Rocks needed the strong pitching effort on a day when the offense gave away several chances. Rocky wound up with 10 hits and five walks, but lost two runners on the bases and stranded nine, including five in the first two innings.
Missed opportunities early nearly could have been a disaster.
In the first, the Rocks had two walks and two hits in the first five batters, but got only one run on a wild pitch.
Then, in the second, a walk, a single and another walk started the inning. However, a runner was picked off second and when Peters lined out to left, it appeared another chance was going to be wasted.
"We had some poor at-bats and some bad base running," Allison said. "It could have been a different game, much easier, if we execute."
They finally did after the Peters liner. Lauryn Stegall ripped a single to center to load the bases. A passed ball added a run and then RBI singles by Kelley and Madison Michaels opened the lead to 4-0.
"Getting that hit was nice," Kelley said. "I give the credit to the girls ahead of me getting on base and me doing my job."
Added Michaels, "Those were two big hits because we had to get something out of those early chances. Everyone was pumped up after that and I knew with Ashley pitching we were in good shape."
Allison still wasn't comfortable.
"You feel good anytime Ashley is on the mound, but you can never get comfortable," he said. "Bradley hit her well a few weeks ago and we know they can score runs. I would have felt better if we added on a few."